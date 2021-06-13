OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

After rushing for 1,631 yards and 20 touchdowns during the 2020 season, Texas-based running back Jamarion Miller has emerged a fast-rising prospect among schools in several Power Five conference. It's worth noting he reeled in 28 receptions for 464 yards and eight touchdowns as well

One of the schools that didn't waste much time offering following last season is the University of Florida. Dan Mullen's program just hosted the three-star prospect for an official visit as well. Seven prospects were in Gainesville altogether, including three from the Lone Star State.

When speaking with GatorsTerritory's Pat O'Donnell, Miller spoke about his first visit to Gainesville, conversations with Greg Knox, future visit plans and more.