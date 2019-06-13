News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-13 17:16:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas-based signal caller reels in Gators offer

Ectelldctoirej2dmahq
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Florida is courting multiple 2021 quarterbacks – such as Brock Vandagriff and Carlos Del Rio – to team up with the Gators in the next recruiting cycle.On Tuesday, Dan Mullen’s program gave the gree...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}