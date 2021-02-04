Texas-based WR intrigued by Billy Gonzales' track record, talks Gators
While he is tagged as a three-star prospect, wide receiver Jay Fair is starting to manufacture a big-time offer sheet and will likely make a strong case for a rankings bump in the foreseeable future.
Since Jan. 1, the Rockwall, Texas native has accumulated offers from the likes of Georgia, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Auburn, Notre Dame, and most recently Florida and USC, respectively. Fair is expected to net a boatload of additional offers as well, so it's no surprise he isn't quite ready to take that next step in his recruitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news