67 days. 67 days is all that is left until Florida kicks off its season against Charleston Southern; 74 days until the Gators kickoff their Southeastern Conference campaign against Kentucky. Gators Territory is counting down to the new season by taking a closer look at each opponent in our "Bait" series. First up: Kentucky The Wildcats finished last season going 7-6 overall and 4-4 in the SEC. Kentucky was just two plays away against Florida last year from winning - the 'oh so close but yet so far' cliche seemingly ingrained into the Kentucky culture the last few years. However, is this the year they get over the hump? If there was a year for Kentucky to make some moves in the SEC East it would be this one. Mark Stoops is returning 18 starters this year, and those returners include a star running back, a veteran line and an experienced defense.

Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated

THE OFFENSE Similar to Florida, the quarterback question haunts Kentucky as it sets to start this new campaign. However, unlike the Gators, none of the Wildcats' options boast FBS game experience. The battle for the starting role is between JuCO transfer Terry Wilson and sophomore Gunnar Hoak. Wilson's running ability makes him a good fit for Kentucky's read-option offense, however, his passing is very inconsistent. Meanwhile, Hoak has had two years to study the playbook, and unlike Wilson, is more of a pocket passer. While the quarterbacks battle for playing time, there still remains a concern at wide receiver. Although the offense boasts some veterans, none of these returners have caught more than 30 passes last season. The good news for UK is that receiver Dorian Baker is back after missing last season with an ankle injury. In addition to Baker's return, Stoops does have the luxury of having two quality playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. Kentucky running back Benny Snell ran for 1,318 yards and 18 touchdowns during the 2017 campaign, becoming the first player in program history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons. Snell could very well have another strong junior season, as he runs behind a veteran offensive line that returns four of its starters. In addition to Snell, another player to know is C.J. Conrad. The All-SEC Tight end will be a big target for whichever signal caller that ultimately wins the starting role.

Twitter

THE DEFENSE The defense returns nine starters to the squad that yielded 427 yards and 28.2 points per game last year. There is no doubt that this veteran group needs to step it up after seeing a season where they were outscored 106-73 in fourth quarters. But there are some good quality talent on that side of the ball to make Kentucky a threat. The Wildcats will have an athletic front seven with the return of both linebackers, Josh Allen and Jordan Jones, while Mike Edwards and Darius West's length will cause some teams' headaches in the secondary. Edwards himself was a player to watch last season and will be once again this year when the Gators and the Wildcats meet in the second game of the season - Edwards recorded 97 tackles and four picks last year. The pieces are there for Stoops, but for a team that were second-to-last in the SEC in tackles for loss and has the second-worst pass defense in the league, things need to change in order for Wildcats to have a better year.