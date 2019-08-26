News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-26 16:04:13 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The 2019 UF official visit tracker is live

Russ Wood • GatorsTerritory
@RussHoops
Basketball Recruiting
Russ has been covering Florida basketball recruiting on the Rivals Network since 2011. He is also a contributing national basketball recruiting reporter for Rivals and participates in player rankings.

With #ListCuttingSzn in full swing, scheduling official visits is the next important step for basketball prospects in the 2020 class. Thanks to a new NCAA rule, that allowed kids to take five official visits during their junior year of high school, several Rivals150 prospects have made early commitments to schools. However none have made that call for the Florida basketball team – yet.

** GT Subscription Promotion, 25% off annual membership, $75 eCard to the Adidas store **


Pbvxqa0i3vk6rakkcnuk
Get $75 in gear from the adidas store, plus 25% off your subscription. Offer ends SOON!

Today GatorsTerritory.com releases our 2019 version of the official visit tracker. As we confirm more visits, we will add to the tracker and announce the updates.

Premium Subscribers Continue To The Tracker By Clicking HERE

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}