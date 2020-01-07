The 3-2-1: Breaking down Florida's presence at the All-American games
With both the All-American Bowl and Under Armour All-America Game in the books, GatorsTerritory empties out the recruiting notebook for our latest 3-2-1 column.
Below are three things we know from the All-American games, two questions we still have, and one prediction before closing out the 2020 cycle.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news