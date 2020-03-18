OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

With on-campus and off-campus visits coming to a halt recently, GatorsTerritory wanted to take a look at UF's recruiting efforts with less than a year left to go in the 2021 cycle.

Below, we examine the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, dish out a grade for Florida's junior day earlier this month and much more in our latest 3-2-1 column.