ORLANDO, FL. -- The Under Armour All-America Camp Series made its annual stop in Orlando on Sunday, as more than a dozen UF commits and targets laced up the cleats in hopes of earning an invite to next year's game.

Four-star commit Brashard Smith was good as advertised and is now an UA All-American, while the likes of Trevonte Rucker, Corer Collier, Jr. and Desmond Watson made a splash as well. GatorsTerritory also gathered a whole lot of recruiting scoop from today's event.

In our latest 3-2-1 column, GT dishes out three observations from the camp, two questions we still have, as well as a commitment prediction that favors the Gators.

