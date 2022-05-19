The Final-Four is on the Line for the Gators: Thursday 12:00 PM

Gators Face Road Test Against Maryland in NCAA Quarterfinals

Seventh-seeded Florida takes on the second-seeded Terrapins with a trip to the Final Four on the line COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The seventh-seeded Florida lacrosse team has its eyes set on the program's second Final Four berth in program history when the team takes on the No. 2 Maryland Terrapins on Thursday afternoon.

Opening draw is slated for 12 p.m. on ESPNU with Jay Alter and Sheehan Stanwick Burch on the call. The game can also be heard on FloridaGators.com/watch with Sean Salisbury on the call.

Florida and Maryland have faced off seven prior times in program history, but none of those meetings have come during the postseason. The Terrapins hold the 6-1 series advantage and a 3-1 record in College Park.

The Gators are coming off a hard-fought 15-10 win over the No. 17 Jacksonville Dolphins in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament, while Maryland topped No. 13 Duke 19-6 to earn its spot in the NCAA Quarterfinal.

Records 7-seed Florida (17-4, 5-0 AAC) 2-seed Maryland (18-1, 6-0 BIG Ten)

Time & Date: Thursday, May 18 | 12:00 p.m.

* This is the eighth meeting between the Gators and the Terrapins

* Maryland holds the 6-1 series advantage

* Home: 0-3 | Away: 1-3 | Neutral: 0-0

The Matchup By The Numbers

* Florida and Maryland have faced off seven times in program history, with Maryland holding the 6-1 series advantage. The Gators are 1-3 in College Park, Md., but did break the Terrapins' 86-game home win streak on Feb. 15, 2020

* Both teams are ranked in the Top-12 in scoring offense - Florida is 12th with 15.86 goals per game, while Maryland is eighth with 16.00 goals per game

* Both squads are ranked in the Top-10 in scoring defense, as the Gators are ninth, only allowing 9.05 goals per game. Maryland is second in the nation, holding teams to 7.47 goals per game

* Each of the teams are also nationally ranked in the Top-10 in scoring margin (UF - 7th, 6.81 | MD - 5th, 8.53) and turnovers per game (UF - 6th, 11.76 | MD - 2nd | 11.05)

Scouting the Terrapins

* Maryland comes into Thursday's game as the No. 2 seed and the Terrapins are also ranked second in the IWCLA/ILWomen Top-25 poll

* The Terrapins defeated Duke 19-6 on Sunday to advance to the NCAA Quarterfinal

* Against ranked opponents this season, the Terrapins are 10-1

* Through the season thus far, seven Maryland players have totaled more than 20 points, including 113 points out of Aurora Cordingley, The rest break down as follows: Libby May (56g, 12a), Hannah Leubecker (54g, 9a), Eloise Clevenger (30g, 27a), Grace Griffin (26g, 8a), Shannon Smith (23g, 10a) and Jordyn Lipkin (17g, 6a)

* Shaylan Ahearn and Abby Bosco control the draw circle for the Terrapins, coming up with 95 and 80 draws, respectively, this season. Shannon Smith has tallied 55 draws of her own, while Libby May has added 20 during the 2022 campaign

* Defensively, Maryland averages 8.95 caused turnovers per game. Four Terrapins have recorded at least 14 caused turnovers this season: Abby Bosco (27), Grace Griffin (16), Maddie Sanchez (15) and Aiden Peduzzi (14)

* Emily Sterling has seen a majority of time in the cage this season, totaling 1023:54. She has allowed 127 goals and recorded 153 saves for the nation's best save percentage - .546

Quick Facts

* The Gators sit at 12-10 all-time in the NCAA Tournament

* Florida has won 15-straight games, tying the program record (2012, 2021) - the Gators look to break the record of against the Terrapins on Thursday

* Last week, six Gators were tabbed as IWLCA All-Region honorees

* When scoring at least 14 goals, the Gators are 166-2 in program history

* Emma LoPinto sits four points away from becoming the first Florida freshman and fourth NCAA freshman to score 100 points in a rookie season

* Streaking: Sarah Reznick has tallied a save in 50-straight games, the second-longest streak in program history

* Streaking: Danielle Pavinelli has registered a point in 24-straight games and a goal in 21-straight games

* Streaking: Emma LoPinto has tallied a point in 18-straight games

* Streaking: Emily Heller had recorded a draw control in 21-straight games, the sixth-longest streak in program history

* Streaking: Liz Harrison has recorded a draw control in 18-straight games, tied for the eighth-longest streak in program history Follow the Gators: