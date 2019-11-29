GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida basketball (5-2) took some step forwards in its Charleston Classic tournament win.

The newly minted No. 24 team in the country saw some improvement in its last three games, however, still had some problems remaining consistent in its play - letting Xavier come back into.a game that the Gators led by as much as 17 points.

"We’ve got so far to go, especially on the offensive end,” Gators head coach Mike White said on Wednesday. “It starts with making shots. Sometimes basketball is as simple as whether it goes in or not. It’s going in more often for us. We’re executing better. Our tempo is better. Certain guys are growing in confidence. Our role identification has improved and needs to continue to improve. Very much a work in progress, but playing better, that’s for sure. Three wins against Power 5 teams. Played well against Miami and Xavier is terrific. They’re going to have a great year, so it was a good win for us.”

White and his staff made the decision early last week to speak to the team about the pre-season hype - going against his usual philosophy. Although White says his team was receptive to the talk, he does not think the meeting was the reason for the change.

"I just think we have faced some adversity and sometimes you need to face adversity before you can really learn," explained White. " It needs to be ‘I want to win, and if that means I get 2 shots or 12 shots or 15, then whatever’. It’s going to be easier to find an offensive flow as a team with that mentality. And we’ve improved in those regards, but we have a ways to go.”

White admits to some level of frustration when he sees his players take trips down to the floor to just throw the ball around the perimeter instead of taking a run at the basketball - leaving too little time on the shot clock to a good look.

Against the Musketeers last weekend, the Gators finished shooting 0 for 6.

“Some of that is Xavier. Some of that is late scoreboard,” White said. “You’re playing with a lead and you’ve got a young team that’s hoping the clock runs out — and I’m not going to lie, I’m hoping the clock runs out, too. Offensively, you’ve got to stay aggressive to a certain extent. I thought we did some ball-chasing late game, where you look at a couple of those late shot-clock attempts, and you look at the guy shooting the ball, and there’s two or three guys very close to him. Spacing wasn’t very good. You can’t have five guys trying to be the hero at the end of the shot clock. You have to have five guys trying to give each other space. And we’ve got to learn to attack certain matchups and play through certain people and play to our strengths.

"Live-ball turnovers would have killed us there," added White. “It’s OK to play late-clock with the lead, but a couple of those possessions we got bad shots and we’ve got to learn from that and get better at it.”

White and the Gators return home on Friday night, facing Marshall (2-3) at 9 p.m.

"We got to defend really well, really early. That thing is going up," said White about the visitors. "Their tempo is really , really fast. They really space you. They are good on the offensive glass. Defensively, they are big. They start really big, long, and they can block shots and alter their shots. They play unconventionally, a unique style defensively, which is tough to prepare for.

"It will be tough test for us."

Although the Florida head coach may not point to that Tuesday meeting as a different maker, he does admit that this group is open to progress.

" I really like this group. I’ve said it all year," said White. "I don’t mean to say that we are going to be great by saying that - I have had teams that are average that I really like and I’ve had teams that were really good that were hard to work with. We just enjoy working with this group. I think that gives you the chance to improve throughout the year."