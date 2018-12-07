GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- “I don’t know, play for each other, play for the Gators, play for a team. I’d be really disappointed if people don’t want to play for themselves. I mean they keep score. Someone wins and someone loses,” Dan Mullen said after the Missouri loss.

“I don’t care what we’re doing. You want to thumb wrestle me right now I’m gonna kick your ass. You know what I mean? You wanna come on up, I gotcha. You wanna go run stadiums, I’ll kick your ass.

“You’re gonna keep score and someone’s gonna win and someone’s gonna lose. I want to beat your ass. If we don’t have that attitude in the locker room you gotta problem. I mean what are you doing?”

That was Mullen’s message to his team following their third loss of the season, and it’s all you need to know about where this program is headed.

Compete every day. Not because you have to, but because there is an internal drive that pushes you to be the best you can possibly be no matter any outside variable, because at the end of the day, that’s all they are, variables; inconsistencies.

What stays the same is what goes on behind closed doors and the culture around the team. Mullen’s message showed not only how much he cares about winning and being held to a higher standard, but also how much he cares about his players doing the same.

The Gator standard isn’t about wins and losses.

It’s about that spring Tuesday practice in 104-degree heat when no one is watching and no one wants to practice. You go just as hard, if not harder than when 90,000 are screaming and cheering for Brad Stewart when he picks off Joe Burrow to seal the deal against LSU.

For years, the standard had been lost. Gator fans don’t need a reminder, but let's just say the previous coach did not live up to it. It’s back now, though, and Florida has Mullen and athletic director Scott Stricklin to thank.

There isn’t a coach in America that would have done a better job than Dan Mullen this season. Turning a broken 4-7 team into a 9-3 one with a top 10 ranking and a birth in a New Years Six bowl is no easy feat.

There were sexier hires out there. Chip Kelly and Scott Frost were both thought to be potential hires, and most of Gator nation would have been okay with either one of them. Some even preferred Frost or Kelly.

Neither would have worked as well as Mullen. They may have had success, but they don’t understand what it takes to be the head coach of the Gators.

Mullen does.

He’s been here at the pinnacle and welcomes the pressure that comes with being the head coach at the University of Florida.

In one season, Mullen has brought this program back. No, the Gators aren’t competing for a conference and/or National Championship in 2018, but they certainly took a major step in the right direction. And trust me, Mullen is just as upset about it as anybody.

There is still plenty to work on, and the season isn’t even completely finished yet, but one thing’s for certain: it was one heck of a first impression.

