Florida baseball is fighting for its life in Lubbock.

The Gators (33-25) dropped to the losers bracket after falling to Dallas Baptist (42-18) 11-8 on Friday night, dropping to the Lubbock Regional loser's bracket.

“I think we gave up four innings with two or more runs, so just credit their offense and credit their pitching," said Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan. "They did just enough there at the end and it's a tough loss for us, we got a little bit of ways to go now in the tournament, but we hand the ball off to Jack tomorrow and see what we got.”

O'Sullivan's men found themselves down early after Jackson Glenn sent a two run-homer over the right wall but Cory Acton was able to answer with a two-run homer to tie the game up. However, that would only start the game's pattern.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Patriots answered to regain the lead in the bottom of the second inning and never let go of it. Florida did try to rally, but each time the Gators scored in the top of an inning, DBU would answer in the bottom.

The Patriot's offense was just too much on the night, pounding 17 hits against four different UF pitchers. Tommy Mace entered the game after a few solid performances, but saw his day quickly end after giving up six hits and four runs in only 1 1/3 innings of work.

"I really don't have an answer," O'Sullivan said about Mace's performance. " fully expected him to come in and pitch well. He had nine days to prepare for the start, and I honestly I don't know what happened. I know he had trouble locating his slider down and away. He had two outs, nobody on in the first, and we end up giving up two runs. We gave up four consecutive hits I believe, and I think we hit Sosa to start the second. So obviously it wasn't ideal to go to the pen that early.”

Nelson Maldonado went 3-for-5, while Austin Langworthy went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a double.

The Gators will now turn their attention to Army (35-25). First pitch for Saturday's elimination game is set for 1 p.m.



