FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.-- This Florida senior class will be remembered as the group that helped Dan Mullen turn around a program.

“It means a lot especially for these seniors," said wide receiver Van Jefferson. "It is what Coach Mullen harped on just bringing back the Gator standard and what it really means to be a Gator. I think all the seniors helped Coach Mullen to bring it back. This senior class is special and I am going to miss it."

This senior class was in fact special.

This group has had its fair share of ups and downs. Josh Hammond's class saw a four-win season and their head coach get fired. Despite that many members of his class decided to stick behind Mullen when he arrived in Gainesville.

"The one thing that we did do was stay together," said Hammond. " We knew no body was going to transfer and no one was going to leave. We stayed together and took every problem head on. We’ve been able to grind through it."

And did they.

The Florida seniors went through a lot of adversity, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Gators offense was not productive in Hammond's first two seasons.

After his freshman season, Hammond knew change needed to happen. In order to help change the program, Hammond looked to then veterans Marcell Harris and Jarrad Davis.

"They were really successful at the time," said Hammond. "I saw how much they bonded and how much they got along. I kind of wanted to instill that within our team and put us in the position to have that bond and have that friendship, because if we had that bond and get on offense and I know the sky would be the limit for us."

Thats exactly what this group did. They helped mould the younger generation of Gators.

“I always wanted to share my experiences and what I’ve learned and pass it on to them," said Jefferson. "Anything I can do too help them I am going to help them. They are up and coming guys. They are going to be important to this program and I want to help them be ready.”

“When a lot of guys come in they have a lot of questions," added Hammond. “I’m not afraid of pulling to the side and tell them it should be this way, it should be that way. Don’t do this way, don’t do it that way. And lead them in the right direction.

"When I first got here I was really quiet and stayed to myself and figured things out myself. Our receiver class when I come in was all over the place. Guys left… We were kind of all over the place.”

He made sure this wide receiver group never went through that - now Florida is enjoying the benefits.

These seniors have done a lot for the program. On Monday, this team will walk onto the field one more time to honor this group.

"It hits me that my dogs are leaving," said defensive tackle Kyree Campbell. "We are going to play for our seniors. We are going to play for the program. We are going to let those seniors leave on a good note. Thats our objective."

“We are ready for this moment. We prepared for this moment. It’s my last game as a Gator," said Jefferson. "It’s a bit emotional but I have to get ready for our next chapter of my life, our lives. It will be awesome to play with the team one more time.”

"Just more of an opportunity to go out and play again and put more of a better foot forward," said Hammond. "Last year we played really well and had ten wins but we definitely felt like we could have done better. Our goals going into season were definitely higher than going into last season. With hat being said, the skies the limit with this program."