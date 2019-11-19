The Gators numbers game: the scholarship breakdown
College football is really a numbers game. The NCAA allows football teams to have 85 scholarship players on their respective rosters, however, the Gators, due to injuries and other circumstances, f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news