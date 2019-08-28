GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The offensive line was the target of a lot of questions coming into the season. However, the group did rather well in the opener.

“I think they did a great job.," said quarterback Feleipe Franks. "They work their tails off. They kept me upright for the most part, gave me time to throw it."

"People forget, what, they [Miami] were the No. 3 (defense), they had a lot of returning starters," said Dan Mullen. "We had a bunch of guys leave and go to the NFL. They were probably rated lower than their guys that stayed to come back and play."

The Gators did face a talented Miami front seven on Saturday, and the line only yielded one sack against them. However, the Gators did struggle to establish a ground game, running for just 52 yards.

"There was no really (missed assignments)," offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator John Hevesy told reporters. "It’s more of just the detail of the stuff we have to do and the technique and fundamentals we need to clean up and get better at for next week, which, again, part of it is just the speed of the game in the first game for a lot of those guys; you’ve played a game now. So, you can’t be shocked."

It was a sloppy game that saw UF turn over the ball four times. This sloppiness did not allow the offense to get in any rhythm. However, Dan Mullen is not too concerned.

The Gators head coach told the media on Wednesday, that one little fix could have made the difference in several plays.

"It was kind of that way that you didn't get into the groove for us offensively, but when you individually watch each play, I think it's more of like one or two guys were off than, we have big problems," Mullen said.

In theory these mistakes are easy fixes and the offenisve line just needs to learn from its mistakes.

"Do they trust what they saw on film?" Hevesy said. "My meeting with them the last two days was just everything they did in the game, we kind of knew they were bringing it. We had seen it. But, again, trusting that, and then trusting their own technique that they don’t need to do something different. Your technique’s going to be your technique. Do what you can control."

"I think there was a lot to show them of what we could have done within the course of the game with inconsistency," Mullen said.

"How many times are 11 guys doing exactly right all the time? That's what you need to do to be a great team. I think a lot of the things we showed were, 'Hey, look at this. If we finished that block. If we made this throw. If we ran the route this way. If I caught the pitch. If I didn't jump offsides. Little bit different on the offensive side.'"

The good news for the Gators?

They are fixing these mistakes at 1-0 and not 0-1.

“That’s the best thing. There is nothing better," laughed Hevesy. "Because it’s a far different cry when you’re walking in 0-1 than when you’re 1-0. The thing is you got out with a win because you did what you had to do to win. But to me you can make great corrections off of that.”

"I'm encouraged," said Mullen. "I think we've got a long way to go, but I am encouraged with some things that I saw from them up front on Saturday night."