It was a win Florida basketball needed.

Gators sophomore forward Keyontae Johnson led the way with 19 points and ten rebounds as UF rolled past Providence 83-51 in the Naismith Hall of Fame Invitational match up on Tuesday evening.

It was a game that saw UF having one of its best offensive outing of the season, with four Gators finishing with double figures, while defensively Mike White's side dominated the Friars into only yielding five field goals in the first half.

Noah Locke hit three triples on his way to 11 points, while freshmen Tre Mann and Ques Glover netted 13 and 10 points respectively. White's team shot 51% from the field and 44% from the three.

In addition to their shooting improvement, Florida also moved the ball around better. The Gators finished with 15 assists, with Andrew Nembhard securing seven of them - the sophomore guard also netted nine points and turned the ball over three times. Florida outscored Providence 38-26 in the paint, showing a willingness to put the ball closer to the rim.

Glover and Mann provided a great spark in the victory. Mann finished with a career-high 13 points on 4-for-8 shooting.

With Florida shooting well, the Gators defense made certain to stop any Friars momentum. Providence went 5-for-24 from the floor for the half, netting zero triples in the first period, as the Gators took a 37-22 lead to the locker room.

This was Florida's fifth win in six games and it will hope to continue the trend on Saturday as UF faced Utah State (10-2) in the Orange Bowl Classic in Sunrise, Fla..