The Gators redshirt numbers game
With just one more regular season game left for Florida football, Gators Territory takes a quick look at which freshmen have played more than four games and can not redshirt.
Played in more than four games (not redshirt eligible)
DE Khris Bogle – 11 games
LB Mohamoud Diabate – 11 games
CB Kaiir Elam – 11 games
TE Keon Zipperer – 7 games
CB Jaydon Hill- 7 games
CB Chester Kimbrough - 6 games
Players in less than 4 games or at 4 games
OL Ethan White - 4 games
LB Tyron Hopper -3 games
LB Jesiah Pierre - 2 games
RB Nay’Quan Wright - 3 games
WR Trent Whittemore - 2 games
WR Dionte Marks - 2 games
OL Kingsley Eguakun - 2 games
OL Michael Tarquin - 2 games
DL Lloyd Summerall - 2 games
OL Riley Simonds - 1 game
WR Ja’Markis Weston - 1 game
DL Jaelin Humphries - 1 game
OL William Harrod- 1 game