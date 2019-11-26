With just one more regular season game left for Florida football, Gators Territory takes a quick look at which freshmen have played more than four games and can not redshirt.

Played in more than four games (not redshirt eligible)

DE Khris Bogle – 11 games

LB Mohamoud Diabate – 11 games

CB Kaiir Elam – 11 games

TE Keon Zipperer – 7 games

CB Jaydon Hill- 7 games

CB Chester Kimbrough - 6 games

Players in less than 4 games or at 4 games

OL Ethan White - 4 games

LB Tyron Hopper -3 games

LB Jesiah Pierre - 2 games

RB Nay’Quan Wright - 3 games

WR Trent Whittemore - 2 games

WR Dionte Marks - 2 games

OL Kingsley Eguakun - 2 games

OL Michael Tarquin - 2 games

DL Lloyd Summerall - 2 games

OL Riley Simonds - 1 game

WR Ja’Markis Weston - 1 game

DL Jaelin Humphries - 1 game

OL William Harrod- 1 game



