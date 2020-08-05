OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!

Decision day is coming up for five-star safety Corey Collier and Rivals250 defensive tackle Leonard Taylor. Taylor will announce his college decision on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. EST, while Collier is slated to commit four days later.

Meanwhile, we have seen a quick change with fellow Palmetto teammate Jason Marshall as a new school appears to be out in front for his services. Out-of-state linebacker target Jeremiah Williams saw his recruitment change its course of direction recently as well.

With all that being said, GatorsTerritory wanted to take a look at both the good and the bad news for Florida's pursuit of each of these targets. We assess where things currently stand, as well as projecting how their recruitments could ultimately play out.