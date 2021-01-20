GatorsTerritory - THE GOOD, THE BAD & THE SHOCKING: Florida-Tennessee

The good, the bad & the shocking from Florida's blowout win over No. 6 Tennessee:

The Good

DEFENSE! The Gators held Tennessee to just 29.3% shooting on the night. Florida pressed, they hustled, and they out-rebounded Tennessee 44-36. Florida had 30 defensive rebounds to Tennessee's 19. The Gators had 42 points in the paint to Tennessee's 19. Florida had 11 steals, 7 blocks, and 27 points off of turnovers. It was a complete buy into what Mike White has been preaching on the defensive side of the ball.

“Our press was definitely a factor. To me, that’s the most productive our pressure has been without fouling this year, so we are growing in that area. Offensively I thought we played with a lot of confidence," Mike White said. "We’ve talked about this transition we are going through, I thought our guards were really good playing it in space. Our bigs were good with their pick-and-roll and really active on the offensive glass. We did a lot of things pretty well.”

The Bad

Uh, this seems a little silly to do considering the outcome, but...

Florida had to go into the game against No. 6 Tennessee without starting guard Scottie Lewis (third consecutive missed game), and starting big man Colin Castleton, who sustained an ankle injury at the end of the Mississippi State game. Couple that with already playing without Keyontae Lewis this whole season and the Gators were behind the eight ball and up the creek without a paddle. On the broadcast, there was an off comment that said Florida would have an update on Keyontae Johnson’s status for the rest of the season in the coming days, but the thought is still that the SEC preseason player of the year is unlikely to play for Florida this season. Florida will need to get back to full strength if they want to really make a run for the NCAA Tournament.

The Shocking

The final score: 75-49, Florida. How in the world did Florida, missing three of its best four players, losers in three of its last four games blow out the No. 6 team in the country? It was a full team effort starting on the defensive end. Omar Payne, starting in place of Castleton, set the tone early. His effort on defense, specifically the boards, helped the Gators build a lead early. Payne registered all five of his offensive rebounds in the first 20 minutes of play. The Gators held Tennesee to just 29.3% shooting (17-58). Florida pressed, they hustled, and they attacked the glass. It was an effort fans had been looking for all season.



Notable: