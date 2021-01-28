GatorsTerritory - The Good, The Bad & The Ugly: Florida vs. Vanderbilt

The Good, The Bad & The Ugly: Florida vs. Vanderbilt
The Florida Gators (9-4, 6-3) won its third-consecutive league game with a 78-71 win over Vanderbilt in Gainesville on Wednesday night.
The win saw the return of Scottie Lewis, who had missed 18 days with the team, and completed a regular season sweep of Vanderbilt.
Let's dive in.
The Good
The return of Scottie Lewis was good on Saturday. Florida will need Lewis the rest of the way.
During his layoff for health and safety protocols, the sophomore guard shed his blonde hair for a more natural black and looked like the old Scottie Lewis on the court.
Lewis hadn't been on the practice court with his team for 18 days before getting back Tuesday afternoon with the Gators. Mike White planned on getting Lewis in for two minutes early on to test the guard's stamina, but those plans changed when four Gators picked up two fouls apiece early on. Lewis played an extended 15 minutes, scoring 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the first half.
If not for Lewis coming back tonight who knows where the Gators would have been in the first half against Vanderbilt.
The Bad
More foul trouble, which is becoming a theme for the team.
Early in the first half Tre Mann, Colin Castleton, Anthony Duruji, and Osayi Osifo all picked up two fouls.
Right now the Gators are ranked 290th in personal fouls per game (19.8) per game. So, uh, not great. Florida had 22 fouls on Friday and Vandy went 13-of-18 at the free throw line.
The Ugly
The last eight to ten minutes of the game was ugly. The Gators, at one point in the second half, held a 20-point lead over the Commodores and looked to be cruising to another win. Florida has been playing its best basketball, by far, of the season and this appeared to be another step in the right direction.
Then Vanderbilt came charging.
"You’re thinking about is the things that we could have done better down the stretch and should have done better and need to do better in the future and the things I talk to our team about. The way we handled that lead, both offensively and defensively… press-attack, ill-advised fouls… that said, Vanderbilt was terrific. Scotty Pippen was amazing," Mike White said after the game. "I thought defensively, they were really, really locked in. The way they competed on the glass was impressive. But between the way they executed and continued to fight down the stretch, Chris… fight and crawl their way back into having a chance to steal this one late was really impressive, again led by Pippen, who I thought was just fantastic.”
This, unfortunately, seems to be a theme with Florida. They need to finish out games and play a complete game. The Gators should have blown out a Vanderbilt team that hasn't won a league game all year, instead they needed to rely on making late free throws to secure the win.