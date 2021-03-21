GatorsTerritory - The Good, The Bad, The Ugly from Gators loss to ORU

A wild season filled with adversity ended unceremoniously as the Gators were bounced from the NCAA Tournament by 15 seed Oral Roberts. The Golden Eagles become just the second 15 seed to reach the Sweet Sixteen in NCAA Tournament history.

The sophomore guard has carried Florida down the stretch and he was great again on Sunday. Mann had a team-high 19 points on 8-16 shooting. Mann was tremendous in the first half scoring 11 points on 5-8 shooting and dished out three assists.

Unfortunately for Florida, none of Mann's points came in the final 17 minutes of the game and his miss from 25-feet to tie at the end of the game will likely be his last shot in orange and blue. Mann was good. He carried the Gators to this point, but he and Florida just couldn't finish the game.

"He's matured from year one to year two as much as any guys I've coached," Mike White said after the game. "He's going to be a really successful player for a long time. He finished the year really strong. I wish he had an opportunity to keep playing."