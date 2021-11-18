The Great, The Good, The Bad, from Florida's win over Milwaukee

The Great: Defense

The Gators' brand of defense this season is suffocating. Florida held Milwaukee to just 31% (18-58) and 45 points. The 45 points allowed are the Gators’ sixth-fewest under Mike White and the 11th time UF limited its opponent to fewer than 50 points. The Gators now held an opponent to 47 points or fewer in all seven seasons under White. The Gators out-rebounded Milwaukee 46-35 including 35-27 on the defensive glass.

The Good: Unselfishness

At times it might almost look like nobody wants to shoot but in reality, the Gators are showing they are a very unselfish team. Florida moves the ball around the floor constantly looking for a better look, rarely settling for a bad shot. "It’s a mature group to where it’s more conversation with this group. It’s very player involved, a lot of ownership," Mike White said after the game. "I know I beat that word up, but this group has taken a lot of ownership. And we’re three games in, we’ve got so far to go. Hopefully, that continues because it gives you a chance

The Bad: 3 Point Shooting

It's becoming clear that this will be a very streaky shooting team in 2021-22. That's not necessarily a bad thing but the Gators started the night 0-8 from beyond the arc. On the night they shot 39.3% (11-28) including over 50% (9-17) in the second half. Florida, as we detailed above, consistently passes the ball looking for a better shot and they have a ton of guys capable of making threes, they're just going to be a streaky team this season. "We came out a little flat shooting the ball, but we always preach that the shots are going to start going down. We all have confidence in ourselves and each other. Everybody has confidence," Colin Castleton said. "We just keep playing with that confidence and keep shooting the ball when we’re open, and don’t hesitate, we’ll be fine. Everybody goes through a spurt of hitting shots and missing shots, it’s just basketball. It’s not going to go in every time. I feel like we did a good job moving the ball. We could have had more assists, but we amped it up and made more shots.”

Notes