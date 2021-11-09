The Great, The Good, The Bad from Gators 2021 season opener

The Florida Gators opened the 2021-22 season with a 74-61 win over Elon Tuesday night. Florida (1-0) debuted a brand new team on Tuesday night that includes some familiar names but a plethora of new faces via the transfer portal. Florida faltered a little down the stretch but had an impressive opening win ahead of an important matchup against Florida State.

The Great - Team defense

Mike White came to Florida seven years ago preaching that he wanted his program to be known for its strong defensive nature. That hasn't panned out each season, Florida will play strong defensively in spurts but Florida was really active and harassed a team that lived on the perimeter and was a media timeout from the NCAA Tournament last year. The Gators held Elon to just 38% shooting, and 25% behind the arc. Florida out-rebounded the Phoenix 43-34 and were also really good on the defensive glass, grabbing 25 boards. The Gators also had seven steals on the night.

The Good -Colin Castleton opens his senior season

Castleton finished with 18 points on 7-of-11shootin, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 6 blocks. The six blocks are an opening night record for the Florida Gators basketball program. Castleton is the senior leader on this team and showed that he's ready and capable to fill that role this season. He even had a baseline to baseline dribble that ended with an assist to Austin Appleby for a three.



The Bad - Free throws and finishing