GatorsTerritory - The Johnson family updates Keyontae's status

The family of Keyontae Johnson has provided Gators nation with an updating regarding the status of Florida's star forward.

"Today is a great day! Keyontae is being released from the hospital. We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family.

"Along with so many well wishes and prayers, we've understandably gotten questions about the cause and extent of Keyontae's illness. As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work.

"We are committed to sharing not only updates on Keyontae but also any information we think could help others. When we have that, we will share it. Until then, we continue to be grateful for the care and support Keyontae is receiving."

Johnson collapsed early into Florida’s game against Florida State on Dec. 12. Johnson was immediately taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, where he remained until recently being transported back to Gainesville.

