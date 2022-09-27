All tickets issued for Saturday will be honored on Sunday

The Florida-Eastern Washington football game, scheduled for this Saturday, has been re-scheduled for Sunday, October 2nd at Noon in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Steve Spurrier Florida Field the University Athletic Association announced today.

The UAA continues to work with UF, local and state government officials to monitor Hurricane Ian and any potential impacts on the newly scheduled date. Additionally, the university announced Monday that classes and all academic and student-related activities, including online classes, are canceled Wednesday through Friday.

All tickets issued for Saturday will be honored on Sunday. Fans with an account with the Gators Ticket Office are encourage to use their account manager at FloridaGators.com/tickets to resell any unused tickets.

The game will still be available digitally on ESPN+/SEC Network+ and carried on the Gators Radio Network from LEARFIELD. A complete list of radio affiliates will be released on Saturday.

Most game day activities, including tailgating, will remain the same for Sunday with the exception that there will be no road closure of University Avenue, resulting in a modified Gator Walk. Complete details for Gator Walk will be available later in the week.