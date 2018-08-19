GAINESVILLE, Fla.- A new staff means a new scheme for the Florida offense. However, the adjustment to Dan Mullen's offense is on the right track.

“At first, it was tough," said lineman Jean Delance. A" lot of code words, a lot of this and that, a lot of calls. But, over a period of time, it got easier.”

The offense has not been prolific the last few years and the expectations are high under this new staff.

Mullen will look to implement his smash mouth-spread offense, a power-running style based out of spread formations.Although it certainly veers from the more pro-style offense the Gators tried to play the last few seasons under the former regime, the players are taking to the change very well.

According to sophomore running back Adarius Lemons, who admits to struggling with the former playbook last season, is a huge fan of the change.

"The playbook now is really understandable because before the playbook, it was just a little thick. There was things I couldn't really process in my head," said Lemons. "Now it's like you have coaches sit down with you and actually go over the defensive side of the ball, not just the offensive side of the ball. So once you have a coach that sits down with you and actually explains the game to you, just breaking it down, you actually get it. And then once you get it, you've just got to go out there and progress."

"It's been a lot easier to process," agreed lineman Jawaan Taylor. "It didn't take us long at all, we just picked it up and figured out the schemes and everything and we just dialed in and it all just came pretty easy to us because [offensive line] coach [John] Hevesy stays on us about every little thing. It helped a lot, though, the offense wasn't too hard to learn."

The offense was not hard to learn not due to its simplicity but by how it was taught.

“The teaching process was a lot easier," said Delance. "The way they taught it to us and the way they broke it down was a lot easier. Just the coaches teaching it to us, that’s what made it easier. It’s nothing easy, but the way they taught it to us was a lot easier.”

The Gators are at the mid-way point to fall camp, and the team is confident about the strides they have made adapting to the new scheme.

“I think everyone is real comfortable now," said center Nick Villano. "Back in the spring, learning it, getting reps and now coming out here and getting more reps and more reps, just repetition. Repetition is key.”

"Every position, they know what they're doing," added Taylor. "Everybody knows their formations and where they've got to be lined up at. And the offensive line, we know our assignments on every play, so it's been good."