The No. 1 defender in 2023 class is eyeing another visit to Gainesville
As expected, a countless amount of schools are hoping to roll out the red carpet for David Hicks' family once the college football season kicks into gear. One of those potential destinations is the University of Florida.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news