ATLANTA -- After two straight SEC East Championships and a convincing win over Iowa in the Outback Bowl, the 2017 season was meant to be different for Florida.

The Gators had a highly anticipated matchup against Michigan in Texas as their opener - an opportunity to show the nation that UF was ready to become a legit contender for the SEC Championship.

Not quite.

“We felt real bad just to come out there and lose to Michigan in Jerry’s World,” linebacker Vosean Joseph said after practice on Wednesday.

The Wolverines easily took the 33-17 win over Gators. The loss was simply the beginning of what was a disappointing a season for Florida.

A season that ended with UF parting ways with its head coach.

Fast forward 16 months and things are quite different. Under its new head coach, Dan Mullen, Florida is one win away from securing ten wins. But as fate would have it, Michigan is the team standing in its way.

"Coming in playing against Michigan for a rematch, that’s a big thing to us," said Joseph. "Our main focus is really just coming out here, adjusting to the defense, getting right and picking up their playing scheme and try to play as good as we can.”

It took some fight for Florida to put themselves in this position.

Mullen took over the reigns last November and quickly went to work. The former Mississippi State coach not only brought over several of his MSU assistants, but he also brought over his strength and conditioning coach, Nick Savage.

“I feel like it’s really Coach Savage, he just made us all stronger, bigger. Everything starting to come in,” defensive end Jachai Polite said. “Then the coaching, more disciplined than the last time. That’s what I really think it is — Savage and discipline.”

“I feel like we’re just, it’s just a whole other team, whole other mindset," wide receiver Freddie Swain said. "It’s just the atmosphere feels different so I feel like the result’ll be different.”

The 2018 season was far from perfect. The team did stumble a few times, including snapping its 31-game winning streak over Kentucky, however, they never gave up.They never let things spiral out of control.

"We dropped the ball a few times this year, but I think enough people respect us so we are coming in next year," said Jefferson.

"The players on our team, we never gave up on what this team's potential is," said quarterback Feleipe Franks. "As you guys can see, it's kind of crazy how, whether it be a new coaching staff, a new mentality is brought into the program, what it can do. We went from last year, having our record to this year having the record we have now. It's just like night and day, what kind of team we are."

"I feel like coming into this Michigan game, we've got a lot on our shoulders against those guys," said Scareltt. "So we're going to come out and play hard as an offense."

"Michigan is a great team, a great program," added tight end RJ Raymond. "Getting a big win in this Peach Bowl would be awesome. I can’t think of a better way as far as how this season has gone.That would be a great way to end my career."

The Wolverines are a tough opponent. Jim Harbaugh's side was just one win away from the College Football Playoffs. but the Gators understand how important a win against the Big Ten program can be for the UF program.

It is a chance to show how far this team has really come in just over a year.

You can argue it is an opportunity to show how far this program has come.

"I guess it would be full circle," said Raymond. "Starting the year like that was not good last year, but hopefully this year we can finish it off with a win. We’ve been working these last couple of weeks preparing and I think we have a good game plan put together."

"I was just saying the other day to some of the guys, this is our time to beat Michigan," said Jefferson. "We beat Florida State for the first time in a couple of years. Now hopefully we can beat Michigan for the first time. It will definitely full circle turn around, starting from last year and finishing with them this year. A huge turn around."

After not qualifying for a bowl in 2017, the Gators earned their spot in a New Year's Six bowl.

"It just feels amazing to be back here because the Florida Gators should never not be bowling," said Jefferson. "Thats just my take on it."

You know what's better than going bowling? Winning the bowl game.

"I can’t wait until Saturday," said Raymond.

"It's an opportunity make a statement on how far our program has come," said Franks.



