The 2018 roster does not currently have a No. 1.

"You've got to be a baller to be No. 1," Mullen said on Tuesday in front of the Broward County Gator Club. "I don't know if I have anybody at No. 1 just yet. I don't know if anybody's done enough in general."

These are just some of the names associated with the Florida No.1 jersey. The number has often been reserved for some of the most elite players to wear the Gator uniform. However, since Vernon Hargreaves' departure two seasons ago, no one has worn it.

"You want the hardest challenge as a head coach? Jersey numbers," Mullen said. "Because how mathematics work, there's only nine numbers that are single-digit. Because zero, you can't be No. 0. There's probably about 65 guys that want one of those single-digit jerseys. So I mean it is, that is the least favorite job of being a head coach is sorting out jersey numbers."

According to Mullen, a player is not owed a number; you have to earn it. However, there is a lot more that goes into the number selection than just your on the field performance.

"A lot of it is GPA based," Mullen said. "If you aren't in the Champions Club don't even come talk to me about it, if you aren't a champion. You've got to make sure you're doing things right to get a good jersey.

"I don't know if anybody's a No. 1. I don't think that changed, you've seen all the changes I've made."

**Gators Territory Erick Marrero attended the event on Tuesday and contributed to this report**