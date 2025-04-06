The Sky is the Limit for Centerburg (OH) Standout

I have interviewed thousands of recruits, coaches, players, and parents over the years, and every once in a while, I come across someone who is so grounded, humble, and hard-working, and today, that player is Jackson Ballinger.

Jackson Ballinger

Tight End •6'4" | 230 lbs

Class of 2027 @ Centerburg | Centerburg, OH

Jackson Ballinger 2027 Tight End

"It's early in my recruitment process, given that I'm in the 27 class, so there are a lot of schools I'm still considering. I'm not looking to narrow down the list for a while. Overall, I want a program/school that fits my non-negotiable aspects and is super competitive."

"Ideally, I would like to commit before my senior season. Probably early summer 2026."

"My family is definitely going to be the biggest contributor alongside my coaches. I will also spend a good amount of time praying about my decision. I know my family will be happy with whatever I decide as long as I am happy."

My top three factors are definitely:

A) The people that I will be around. (Staff & teammates — aka my new family)

B) The culture (Competition, beliefs, character)

C) The university itself (Location, Weather, academics)

"I loved UF. The staff and facilities were amazing. They have built a program on quality players who didn't just play football but are also good people. The campus was beautiful, and the university itself was impressive. I cannot wait to return!"

"I am a hybrid Tight End, so that means that I don't always have my hand in the dirt blocking, but I also love to run routes and catch passes. I believe my hands and pass-game presence are my best attributes. With that being said, you can't play Power 4 football and not block, so I take pride in both roles. Outside of the game, I do really well in the classroom. I value my education and try to be the best role model for those who look up to me. Coming from a small school and small town, there aren't many people who get an opportunity like I have so I make sure to stay humble and use my sort of "fame" to help inspire others."