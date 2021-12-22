The Storyline: Florida & Central Florida – On The Mic

Florida and UCF match up for the third time in what will be the first-ever neutral site and postseason meeting between the two programs.

• The all-time series dates back to 1999 with the Gators owning a 2-0 record against UCF.

• Florida has an all-time record of 24-22 in bowl games including a 3-1 record across the team’s last-four appearances.

• The Gators are 8-3 in bowl games since 2009 and 10-4 dating back to 2006.

• This is Florida’s fourth-straight bowl appearance and seventh in the last-eight seasons.

• Florida is 3-0 against Florida-based teams in 2021, having defeated Florida Atlantic, South Florida and Florida State.

• In two previous games vs. UCF, the Gators have outscored the Knights by a combined score of 100-27.

• The Gators totaled 500-plus yards and 350-plus passing yards in each of the previous-two meetings with UCF.

• Across the previous-two meetings, UF has outgained UCF, 1,138 yards to 600 yards (+538, +269 YPG).

• Special teams coordinator/running backs coach Greg Knox will serve as Florida’s interim head coach vs. UCF. As a veteran of 20-plus seasons in the SEC including four at Florida, Knox previously served as interim coach at Mississippi State in 2017, leading the Bulldogs to a 31-27 win over Louisville in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

• Knox is 2-0 in his career as an interim HC after leading UF to a 24-21 win over FSU on Nov. 27 of this season.

• Florida is already 1-0 at Raymond James Stadium in 2021, having defeated USF, 42-20, in Week 2.

• UF totaled 666 yards of offense -- the sixth-highest total in school history -- in that Week 2 game.

• The Gators rank seventh in the FBS with 5.4 rushing yards per carry.

• Florida is one of five teams in the FBS averaging over 470 YPG and 200 rushing YPG.

• UF ranks 11th in the FBS with 470.1 scrimmage YPG and 21st in the FBS with 209.0 rush YPG. The Gators rank third in the SEC in total scrimmage YPG and fourth in rushing YPG. UF ranks seventh in the Power Five in scrimmage YPG and 13th in the Power Five in rushing YPG.

• Florida’s 5,641 total yards is the team’s second-highest total through 12 games in the last 20 seasons, trailing only the 2020 campaign -- while the team’s mark of 470.1 YPG is on pace to rank sixth in program history.

• Florida’s 2,508 rush yards is its second most through 12 games since 2009 and fourth-most since 1990. UF’s 5.4 rush YPC is on pace to rank fourth in school history, while its 209.0 rush YPG is on track to rank 11th all-time.

• UF’s 209.0 rush YPG represents an increase of 77.7 rush YPG from last year’s mark of 131.3 YPG.

• The Florida offensive line has surrendered just 12 sacks all year, which is tied for the fourth fewest in the FBS and second in the SEC -- earning the UF OL a spot on the Joe Moore Award Mid-Season Honor Roll for the first time ever.

• Florida has scored in 422-consecutive games dating back to 1988 -- an NCAA record and 55 games longer than any than any other college football team in the history of the sport.