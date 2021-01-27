GatorsTerritory - The University of Florida Releases 2021 Baseball Roster

With opening day less than a month away, the Florida Gators have revealed their 2021 baseball roster.

Due to expanded rosters, the Gators will carry 39 players compared to the usual 35-player cap.

Below is the roster for the upcoming season:

# FULL NAME POS. HT. WT. B/T CL

1. Jacob Young OF 6-0 175 R/R SO*

2. Cal Greenfield C 6-1 210 R/R JR*

3. Garrett Milchin RHP 6-5 210 L/R RS JR*

4. Jud Fabian OF 6-2 190 R/L SO*

5. Colby Halter INF 6-1 200 L/R FR

6. Kendrick Calilao 1B/OF 6-1 210 R/R SO*

8. Brandon Sproat RHP 6-3 210 R/R FR*

9. Mac Guscette C 6-0 210 R/R FR

10. Tyler Nesbitt RHP 6-3 195 R/R FR*

11. Nathan Hickey C/INF 6-0 210 L/R FR*

12. Hunter Barco LHP 6-4 220 L/L FR*

13. Ryan Slater RHP 6-3 185 R/R FR

14. Christian Scott RHP 6-4 215 R/R SO*

15. Jordan Butler LHP/1B 6-1 195 L/L JR*

16. Ryan Cabarcas LHP 5-11 170 L/L FR*

17. David Luethje RHP 6-5 210 R/R SO*

18. Brock Edge OF 6-0 190 L/L JR*

20. Nick Pogue RHP 6-5 235 R/R SO*

21. Nick Blasucci INF 6-3 215 R/R GR

22. Cory Acton INF 6-0 180 L/R SO*

23. Jack Leftwich RHP 6-4 220 R/R JR*

24. Josh Rivera INF 6-2 205 R/R FR*

25. Hunter McMullen RHP 6-2 205 R/R RS SO*

26. Sterlin Thompson OF/INF6-3 185 L/R FR

27. Andrew Roberts RHP 6-2 180 R/R FR*

28. Chase Centala RHP 6-1 210 R/R FR

29. Jordan Carrion INF 6-1 160 R/R FR

30. Hunter Mink RHP 6-2 195 R/R FR*

32. Tucker Talbott OF 6-2 185 R/R FR*

33. Trey Van Der Weide LHP 6-3 225 L/L GR

34. Kris Armstrong INF 6-4 235 S/R SO*

35. Franco Aleman RHP 6-6 235 R/R JR*

36. Wyatt Langford C/1B 6-1 215 R/R FR

41. Blake Purnell RHP 6-3 210 R/R FR

44. Timmy Manning LHP 6-2 190 L/L FR

46. Nick Ficarrotta RHP 6-3 180 R/R FR*

47. Tommy Mace RHP 6-6 230 R/R JR*

52. Kirby McMullen INF 5-11 210 R/R GR

55. Ben Specht RHP 6-1 210 R/R SO*

The stars next to the player’s class means those players didn’t lose a year of eligibility from last season’s shortened season to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those players that don’t have a star next to their class are either players that have graduated or incoming freshmen.

The 2021 Gators have signed nine freshmen and one JUCO transfer from the 2020 recruiting class that finished sixth best in the nation on D1 Baseball. Four out of nine first-year freshmen were ranked Perfect Game’s Top 100. including catcher Mac Guscette who was also a Perfect Game All-American.

The #1 Florida Gators will open the 2021 season against the #11 Miami Hurricanes at Florida Ballpark on Feb. 19.