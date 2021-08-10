The waiting game is over for Emory Jones

The first time Dan Mullen saw Emory Jones he was a young high school sophomore but the coach some refer to as a quarterback whisperer was intrigued, so much so that Mullen, then coaching at Mississippi State, was the first major college coach to offer the young Jones a scholarship.

Unfortunately for Mullen, and Mississippi State, Jones was never going to attend college in Starkville, Mississippi. Fortunately for Mullen and Florida, the Gator logo would be enough to sway Jones away from his interest in Urban Meyer and Ohio State.

Jones' running ability is truly game-changing and it's certainly been the center of the discussion this offseason, sure Mullen noticed that Jones was faster than most and more slippery than a wet bar of soap but that wasn't the first thing that drew Mullen's attention.

"I think you saw somebody that obviously has elite arm talent, you know where the ball jumps out of his hands," Mullen said of what first stuck out watching Jones as a sophomore in high school. "Then an athletic ability to improvise and make plays with his legs."

When Mullen took over at Florida following the 2017 season, he reconnected with Jones, who was committed to Ohio State. With a new school, Mullen was back in the race for Jones' commitment, which he secured on a National Signing Day flip. Jones text Mullen, "I want to be your quarterback."

Jones just didn't expect it would take four years.

When he arrived Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask were ahead of him. Jones would appear in the maximum four games while still learning a redshirt, but he would have to wait longer than expected as Kyle Trask's unbelievable story played out, keeping a clipboard in Jones' hands. It wasn't easy and Jones would be lying if he said transferring never crossed his mind but he stuck it out, trusting the process and the coach who first took a chance on him.

"I just have so much admiration for Emory and his patience," tight ends coach Tim Brewster said. "Kids today the first thing they want to do is jump in the portal and they're not happy. He has persevered,. He's very well-prepared for this moment."

With Trask heading to the NFL Jones entered spring camp as the presumed starter and he was ready for the long-awaited opportunity. He had a solid spring camp but knew there was more work to be done. He started a group text message with all of the running backs, tight ends, and receivers. If anyone wanted to get work in Jones would be there to throw to the guys, working on timing, communication, and chemistry throughout the offseason. It helps that some of those targets were playing on the same string as Jones the last year. He's been throwing passes to Kemore Gamble and Jacob Copeland for years in practice, developing that chemistry — similar to how Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts had done throughout their careers.

"I think Emory has learned a great deal in the maturity of how to handle himself, how to prepare, how to be ready for your moment," Mullen said. "I mean I expect great things out of him this year."

He was Mullen's first quarterback signee. It's been a long, trying road to get here, but Jones knows it's all been part of the plan, even if, at times, he didn't fully understand it.

"I’m the guy he chose to go with when he first got here. That made me actually feel better," Jones said. "But I did not know it was going to take this long. But I was getting better every day and developing, and that’s all he preached to me and we’re here now.”