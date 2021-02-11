GatorsTerritory - Third-consecutive Gator basketball game postponed

The Florida Gators will have a third-straight basketball game postponed due to COVID-19.

Texas A&M at Florida men's basketball game of February 13 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

Florida previously had to postpone a game on February 6 at LSU due to quarantining on its own roster. That lasted long enough to cancel Florida's midweek matchup on February 10 at Tennessee as well. The Gators were healthy and ready to host the Aggies this weekend to get their season back on track before Thursday's announcement.

The Gators have five games remaining on their schedule with no official announcement on what will happen to the three games they've missed.