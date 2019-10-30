GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Two teams, a neutral site, and one of the biggest rivalries in college football : The Florida Georgia game just means more.

With SEC Championship and playoff implications, the stakes could not be higher this year.

However for some Florida players, this is their last chance to beat Georgia.

“This is what you come to Florida for,” said center Nick Buchanan. “For us to do what we want to do and accomplish what we want to accomplish, then this game mean everything right now.”

Not a premium subscriber? Use "GT30" and receive FREE premium access for 30 days!

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Buchanan began his career at UF in 2015. He redshirted that year, but still saw his team defeat Georgia 27-3. The lineman receiver his first start against Georgia at center in 2018, when the Gators fell short 36-17.

“Last year’s game, we go back and watch the film, little things we need to clean up,” he said. “There’s just little things you’ve got to go back and make sure details get corrected.”

Buchanan’s record with Georgia now sits at 2-2. He plans to wrap up his Florida career with a winning record.

“I’d say this year it means the most,” he said. “Thinking back from my five years, this wasn’t always the closest game.”

Van Jefferson understands the sentiment.

The senior wide out has never defeated the Bulldogs as Florida Gator. He transferred to Florida last spring from Ole Miss, where he beat Georgia his freshman year. But the matchup in Jacksonville is just different, and he’s looking to prove himself this year as a Gator.

“This’ll probably be the last time I ever play with some of these guys that I’m playing with,” said an emotional Jefferson. “It’s gonna be crazy but right now I’m focused on Georgia.”

“It's kind of personal for me,” said Tyrie Cleveland. “Just leave out on a good note, get a ‘W’ and finish out the season.”

Cleveland, Freddie Swain and Josh Hammond have all been through several ups and downs together as Gators, including two losses and one win against UGA.

Cleveland disappointed with Florida’s performance at the game last year, which was a common theme among players.

“We just let it slip out our hands. We didn’t finish the game, simple, we ain’t finish,” said Cleveland.

“Last year I think, you know, as everybody could say, that maybe we thought we left some things out there on the field that we could of did better,” added Jefferson.

This year there is a new mindset.

“We kind of know how to win, and we kinda gather around as a team and we find a way to win, so I think things will be different this year,” said Swain.

For the seniors, it’s one last trip to Jacksonville, and one last chance to control their destinies.

“It would be big, hopefully we get a win,” said Swain. “I love these guys, it’s a group of great guys. Not just for myself, just for the seniors. Hopefully we come out and get a win.”