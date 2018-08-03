GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football held its media day on Thursday and there was a certain confident swagger to some of its offensive playmakers.

The group expected plenty of questions about the status of the offense, and how this year was different than last season's failures, however, each player was ready and armed with an answer.

"This offense can surprise a lot of people," said wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland. "I think most people think the offense will make a little bit of improvement; I think that this offense will make a huge improvement scoring point wise - if we just come together and try to make no mistakes and compete everyday, work hard, and listen to the coaches."

There is a reason for this optimism. The Gators are returning some talented playmakers on that side of the ball including receivers Kadarius Toney and Cleveland and running backs Malik Davis, Jordan Scarlett and Lamical Perine. Not to mention the fact that Mullen was able to add talented wide receivers Van Jefferson and Trevon Grimes as transfers - and who are now able to play this season.

Although the talent level is there, the questions remain: who will start under center for the Gators? Will the quarterback be productive enough? Will the offensive line make strides this season? Will the players fit into Mullen's offense?

All valid questions ahead of a new season under a new head coach.

According to quarterback Kyle Trask, there is not a worry about the team fitting into Mullen's offense, because in fact, Mullen is adapting to what each does best.

"Mullen has a history of utilizing his best players," said Trask. "Think of guys like Percy Harvin and how he knows how to use speed and really spread out the field and give guys good one-on-one match ups. I feel like just making those one-on-one match ups with your best players is going to make us a better team."

"Everybody can do anything," added Cleveland. "We have every guy in the receiver room moving in different areas and still running routes. It's really versatile and it's also going to be fast temp."

"Everybody has a purpose," said wide receiver Freddie Swain. "Everything makes sense. He will tell you why you are doing that and why you have to do it certain ways and everything just makes sense. You understand what you're doing and why you are doing it."

The Gators have tremendous confidence in their new head coach.

"He won championships here," said running back Lamical Perine. "So obviously you want to buy in to a guy that did something for the university already so thats a good thing to have around the program. I mean guys are ready to come work everyday. They see Mullen and them produce when he was here and when he was at Mississippi State. It's going to be good to watch this year."

The players admit they are still in the middle of learning the new playbook, however, they are eager to move along with the process.

"We have a couple of more installs over the course of the fall camp," said quarterback Feleipe Franks, "and then we are going to be ready to go."

"We got too many athletes, too many weapons; it will be a fun year," said a smiling Swain.