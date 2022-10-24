This, That, & More on a Monday:



Florida-Georgia Week Kickstarts with Three Scrimmages

The Gators scrimmage on Monday (3:15 p.m.), Tuesday (4:30 p.m.) and Thursday (5:15 p.m.) before taking on Georgia at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ahead of Friday's exhibition against Georgia in Jacksonville, the Florida baseball team scrimmages three times at Condron Family Ballpark this week.

All home practices and scrimmages are open to the public. Fans can access the concourse through Gate 3 of Condron Family Ballpark (located directly behind home plate).

Below is the practice schedule for the upcoming week. All practice and approximate scrimmage times are subject to change.

Date Practice Scrimmage Monday, Oct. 24 1:30 PM 3:15 PM Tuesday, Oct. 25 3:00 PM 4:30 PM Wednesday, Oct. 26 OFF OFF Thursday, Oct. 27 3:45 PM 5:15 PM Friday, Oct. 28 vs. UGA vs. UGA - 6:30 PM Saturday, Oct. 29 OFF OFF

Florida's fall season also features a home exhibition game vs. Stetson at Condron Family Ballpark on Nov. 6. Closing out the fall, the Gators will revive the Orange & Blue Series, which is scheduled for Nov. 10, 11 and 13.





Gators Drop 2-0 Decision at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Florida lost 2-0 at No. 3 Alabama Sunday evening in front of 1,882 at the Alabama Soccer Stadium.

This match was the final among league teams today. Even before Alabama took the pitch Sunday, the Tide had secured the program's first Southeastern Conference regular-season title in the program's 32 years. No. 18 Tennessee, who entered Sunday's action second in the league standings, was defeated 6-1 by No. 21 South Carolina earlier in the afternoon. The Tide have an insurmountable eight-point lead heading into Thursday's final match of the regular season.

No. 3 Alabama was Florida's fifth top-25 opponent since September 1 - a total that leads all league teams.

Sunday's scoring: It was Alabama's Senior Day and both goals came off the foot off a Tide senior.

The Tide got on the board in the 27th minute when Kat Rogers scored her first goal of the season off a right-footed 16-yard strike to the near post, set up by assists from Riley Tanner and Marianna Annest.

Riley Tanner opened the second half scoring in the 49th minute. She moved across the top of the box before hitting a shot to the far post corner.

Florida Coach Samantha Bohon Said: On tonight's match: "We wanted as a staff and team to be organized defensively. We played in a more of a lower block than we played most of our season just to try to keep them in front of us and to make it difficult to break through. Thought our team did a really good job of executing that formation. Two good individual plays by Alabama players really was the difference in tonight's game. We created what I would consider five good scoring chances against one of the nation's top-ranked teams.

"We are pleased with the execution, effort and the competitive fire shown by our players so late in the season. I'm really proud of our group and I think they walked away from the field knowing that they represented the University of Florida well tonight. "I'd also like to congratulate Alabama for winning the SEC title as that is quite an accomplishment. " - Florida Head Coach Samantha Bohon

Florida Senior Night is Thursday: "Senior Days are always bittersweet because on one hand, you're really excited to be able to honor the seniors but on the other hand, you know that it's their last game. So we're really hopeful that Gator Nation will show up because this senior group is truly a committed bunch that has gone through a lot. They are still here and proud to be Florida Gators. I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to celebrate them because they deserve it." - Florida Head Coach Samantha Bohon

Records: Florida: 2-13-1, 0-8-1 SEC No. 3 Alabama: 16-1-1, 9-0 SEC

Series Record: Florida leads 21-2-3

Next Up: Florida closes regular-season action Thursday when Texas A&M (8-5-5, 2-4-3 SEC) comes to Gainesville. The Aggies are unbeaten in their last six matches, tying Missouri 1-1 this afternoon. It is Senior Day and the careers of Florida's five-member senior class - Francesca Faraci, Alivia Gonzalez, Cameron Hall, Syd Kennedy and Kouri Peace - will be celebrated in a pre-match ceremony.

Thursday, Oct. 27 vs Texas A&M Time/Site: 6 p.m. at Donald R. Dizney Stadium

SEC Network

Tickets: Free Florida (2-13-1, 0-8-1 SEC) at No. 3 Alabama (16-1-1, 9-0 SEC) Stadium: Alabama Soccer Stadium (1,882) Weather: 71 degrees, partly cloudy, winds SE 5 mph

Goals by Period 1 2 Total

Florida 0 0 0 Alabama 1 1 2 Scoring Summary: No. Time Team Goal Scorer Assist 1. 26:37 UA Kat Rogers Riley Tanner, Marianna Annest 2. 48:24

UA Riley Tanner Shots: Florida 9, Alabama 18 Saves: Florida 4 (Alexa Goldberg 4), Alabama 5 (McKinley Crone 5) Offsides: UF 0, UA 1 Cautions: Delaney Tauzel-UF 23:53 (yellow)









Gators Finish Fall Campaign





Florida opens the spring season on Feb. 19 at the Moon Golf Invitational.

STANFORD, Calif. - The Florida women's golf team finished its fall portion of the 2022-23 season at the Stanford Collegiate on Sunday.

UF placed T13 as host Stanford won the tournament at 15-under.

Both Annabell Fuller and Taylor Roberts posted round three scores of 72 (+1) to place T35 and T49, respectively. Jackie Lucena also was tied for 49th with Roberts.

Starting her day with back-to-back birdies, Maisie Filler finished T56 as a stroke behind her was Marina Escobar in T62. Competing as an individual, Jenny Kim placed T78.

The Gators open up the spring season at the Moon Golf Invitational (Feb. 19-21) in Melbourne, Fla. at Suntree Country Club









DuBois, Gators in Second at Isleworth

The Windermere native, John DuBois shot a round one of 67 (-5).

WINDERMERE, Fla. - The Windermere native, John DuBois, led the Florida men's golf team on day one of the Isleworth Collegiate on Sunday.

The Gators shot a team score of 286 (-2) to place second and are the only team under-par, outside tournament-leader Auburn at -15.

DuBois tied for the second lowest round of the day with a 67 (-5), his fourth under-par this fall. The senior got off to a great start as he was 4-under through eight and was tied for the individual leader at times. He had a tournament-leading eight birdies and is tied for second overall.

Also tied for the solo lead during the opening round, was Matthew Kress. Competing as an individual, he carded a clean back nine and was 4-under making the turn to the front. He is tied for 28th after 74 (+2).

Quentin Debove had the second under round for the Gators with a 70 (-2). The junior wrapped up his final four holes with two birdies and pars to end T10. Erasing +4 in the first half today, Yuxin Lin went 3-under on the next nine with no bogeys to record a 73 (+1) to place in the top-25 at T23.

Fred Biondi (T44) and Ricky Castillo (T50) finished within a stroke from each other to round out the lineup.

Florida tees off round two tomorrow at 9:40 a.m. ET.









Florida’s Leanne Wong Named to World Championships Roster

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Before she represents the Orange & Blue again in 2023, Gator sophomore Leanne Wong competes for the Red, White & Blue.

Wong was named to the six-member U.S. roster for the World Gymnastics Championships<https://usagym.org/pages/post.html?PostID=26643>, which begins Oct. 29 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. The U.S. team departs for England on Sunday.

The U.S.’s World Championships roster was revealed today at the team selection camp in Katy, Texas.

Shilese Jones won Friday’s all-around competition to earn the automatic berth on the U.S. roster. On Saturday, the gymnasts could compete in up to two events and the team was revealed following that competition. The remaining five team members – Wong, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Skye Blakely and Lisa Zeiss were determined by the Athlete Selection Committee.

NCAA Influence on U.S. Worlds Roster Prior to the 2022 World Championships, just six competed as a collegiate and was part of the U.S. World Championships team in the same calendar year. That number now jumps to nine as Wong, Jordan Chiles (UCLA) and Jade Carey (Oregon State) all competed as freshmen in 2022 NCAA action.

Wong won all-around silver and floor exercise bronze at the 2021 World Championships in Japan. She is just one of three U.S. gymnasts ever to compete as a collegiate in between consecutive World Championships.

Name College (years) World Championships Medals

Leanne Wong Florida (2022- 2021 & 2022 2021 World Silver (all-around), floor (bronze); Four All-America honors in 2022 NCAA Championships, including 5th in all-around

Alicia Sacramone Brown (2007) 2006 & 2007 2006 World Silver (team) 2007 World Gold (team), floor (silver), bronze (vault); competed as individual at 2007 NCAAs (9.85 FX)

Kathy Johnson Clarke Centenary (1978-79) 1978 & 1979 1978 Worlds bronze (floor); Swept 1978 AIAW Championships event titles (small colleges division)

Of the Gators currently enrolled at UF, Wong among four to compete at a World Championships. Morgan Hurd (2017 & 2018), Riley McCusker (2018) and Kayla DiCello (2021) also represented the U.S. in World Championships action. McCusker and Hurd won team gold in 2018. Hurd won the 2017 World Championships’ all-around title and DiCello took all-around bronze in 2021.

Leanne Wong’s World Championships Selection Camp Scores – 2022 Event Day 1

Day 2





Vault 14.15 (4) Bars 13.80 (3) 14.10





Beam 12.85 (6) 13.75

Floor 12.45 (8) All-Around 53.25 (5) About Leanne Wong:

· 2021 World Championships all-around silver medalist; floor exercise bronze

· One of four replacement gymnasts for U.S. Olympic Gymnastics team and traveled to Tokyo for Summer Games.

· 2022 OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships co-uneven bars champion; tied for fifth on balance beam

· 2022 U.S. Classic all-around, vault and floor exercise champion

· Member of 2022-23, 2020-21, 2019-20 and 2018-19 U.S. Senior National teams

and 2018-19 and 2017-18 U.S. Junior National teams

· Eight-time All-American in 2022 – four honors in NCAA Championships’ competition was high among freshmen

· 2022 Southeastern Conference balance beam champion (9.975)

· Runner-up in 2022 NCAA Auburn Regional all-around (39.875) with nation’s second highest total of 2022

· Two 10.0s in 2022 – uneven bars (vs Arkansas) and vault (NCAA Auburn Regional final). Owns collegiate best of 9.975 for beam and floor exercise

World Championships’ schedule Oct. 29-30 Women’s Team Qualifications. U.S. competes Oct. 29 – 3 p.m. Nov. 1 Women’s Team Final – 1:15 p.m. ET Nov. 3 Women’s All-Around Final – 1:30 p.m. ET Nov. 5 Women’s Vault & Uneven Bars Final – 8:15 a.m. ET Nov. 6 Women’s Balance Beam & Floor Exercise Final – 8:15 a.m. ET









Florida Splits with Virginia

Men down No. 9 Virginia to improve to 2-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - In a matchup between two of the top ranked programs in the country, the Florida men's and women's swimming team split Saturday's dual. The third-ranked Florida men's team downed the ninth-ranked Virginia men 189-111, while the 11th-ranked Florida women fell short against the two-time defending national champions and top-ranked Virginia women. The men improve to 2-0 on the season, and the women fall to 2-1.

Meet Highlights The Gators dominated the 1000 free, claiming the top-three spots in both the men's and women's competition. Hayden Miller shaved nearly 10 seconds off her previous time last month, finishing first, in front of Anna Auld and Elise Bauer. Alfonso Mestre finished first on the men's side, followed by Eric Brown and Brennan Gravley. The Gator trio finished 11 second ahead of the rest of the field.

Joshua Liendo continued the strong start to his career, tallying 19.29 in the 50 free, the fastest time in the NCAA this year.

Elettra Neroni claimed first in both the women's 3-meter and 1-meter dives. Skip Donald won the men's 3-meter and Elisha Dees won the men's 1-meter.

Alfonso Mestre, Eric Brown, and Oskar Lindholm went one-two-three in the men's 500 free.

Trey Freeman finished first in the 200 free at 1:36.14. Florida claimed three of the top four spots in the men's 200 free.

Eric Friese won the men's 100 fly at 46.78, just ahead of Liendo's time of 47.05.

The Gators took the top four spots in the women's 200 IM, highlighted by freshman Zoe Dixon's 2:00.09 time to take first.

Kevin Vargas won the men's 200 IM at 1:47.15.

Adam Chaney's 47.65 in the men's 100 back placed him in first.

In the men's 200 fly, Mason Laur touched the wall in 1:46.55 to win the event, ahead of Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero finishing in second at 1:46.73.

Relay wins: Men - 200 medley, 400 free Women - 400 free

Florida continues its season on Friday, Oct. 28th against Georgia in Athens.







