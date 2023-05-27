SEC TOURNAMENT: Vanderbilt 11, Gators 6 — Commodores Strike Early and Often. Florida's run in the SEC Tournament ended Saturday with a loss to Vanderbilt in the semifinals. WHAT HAPPENED: Vanderbilt scored early and often, plating four runs in the first inning, two in the second, and three in the third. That left the Gators (44-14) to play catch-up the rest of the way, eventually falling 11-6 in the SEC Tournament semifinals. The Commodores (40-18) advanced to Sunday's championship game to face Texas A&M, which beat Arkansas in Saturday's first semifinal. Florida was 4-0 against Vanderbilt before Saturday and owned a 28-7 advantage in runs. However, Gators starter Jac Caglianone struggled with his control as Vanderbilt scored four runs on two hits in the first inning, aided by a walk, a wild pitch and a hit batter by Caglianone. Despite falling behind 10-1 after three innings, the Gators kept the pressure on Vanderbilt starter JD Thompson (4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER). Cade Kurland Luke Heyman and Wyatt Langford each homered for the Gators, highlighted by Langford's two-run homer in the fifth that left the Hoover Met with a career-best 117-mph exit velocity. PLAY OF THE GAME: The game started inauspiciously for the Gators when Vanderbilt leadoff hitter Enrique Bradfield Jr. reached on an error by shortstop Josh Rivera and Caglianone walked Davis Diaz. Vanderbilt's No. 3 hitter, RJ Schrek, then hit a ball back to the mound that Caglianone fielded quickly with a chance to retire Bradfield at third. However, Caglianone's throw sailed over the head of third baseman Dale Thomas for an error, allowing Bradfield to score and Diaz to reach third. Caglianone then hit the next batter, Parker Noland, and his wild pitch allowed Diaz to score. After a pair of strikeouts, RJ Austin delivered a two-out, two-run single for a 4-0 lead. STRANGE STAT: Vanderbilt's four-run outburst in the first inning Saturday matched the Commodores' run total from their visit to Condron Ballpark earlier this month. The Gators swept the three-game series by outscoring Vanderbilt 22-4. IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Gators catcher BT Riopelle drove in a pair of runs Saturday, setting a new school record for most RBI in the SEC Tournament. Riopelle finished 4-for-13 with three home runs and 10 RBI in the tournament, eclipsing the previous school record of nine RBI by Ben Harrison in 2002. KEY MOMENT: Florida's quest for an unlikely comeback took its final breath in the seventh after Langford, Caglianone and Rivera hit back-to-back-to-back singles with one out to load the bases. Riopelle drove home a run on a ground out to third to make it 11-6, but any hope of a breakout inning ended when Luke Heyman hit a fly ball to right for the final out. BY THE NUMBERS: 15 — NCAA Tournament berths for the Gators in head coach Kevin O'Sullivan's 16 seasons. The 2020 postseason was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic with Florida ranked No. 1 at the time; 6 — Pitchers used by the Gators on Saturday: Caglianone, Nick Ficarrotta Tyler Nesbitt Blake Purnell Chris Arroyo and Fisher Jameson FROM THE COACH: "Vanderbilt, obviously, played really well and jumped out to a comfortable lead. And we uncharacteristically made three errors today, made some other mistakes that kind of put us in a tough spot early. But offensively we battled throughout the game. We always felt like we had a chance to get back into it, and I think that's one of the biggest things we'll take away from just this week is we have an identity now offensively, which we've had the entire year, but I think everybody has seen it, that we feel like we can come back, regardless of the deficit that we're in. So all in all, it was a really good week for us. Today we're a little disappointed, but we've got bigger and better things ahead of us." — Gators head coach Kevin O'Sullivan following Saturday's game FROM THE PLAYER: "He just wasn't as collected as he's been in his prior starts where he's had a lot of success. But all we can do is just flush it. I know he's a mentally strong kid. He'll do that, and he'll be ready for next weekend." -- Gators catcher BT Riopelle on starter Jac Caglianone's outing NOTABLES * Florida fell to 77-69 all-time in the SEC Tournament. * The Gators finish with a 9-4 record across the last three seasons in Hoover. * Florida is the ONLY program to have reached the SEC Tournament Semifinals in each of the last three seasons. * The Gators have won seven SEC Tournament Titles, with the most recent coming in 2015. * Riopelle singled home Rivera in the fifth and produced an RBI groundout in the seven, marking his ninth and 10th RBI of the 2023 SEC Tournament. * Riopelle’s 10 RBI set a new program record for a single SEC Tournament, breaking Ben Harrison’s record of nine set in 2002. * Riopelle already tied Jonathan Pigott (2009) and Chuck Hazzard (1996) for the most home runs (three) hit by a UF player in a single SEC Tournament. * Langford hit his 22nd double of the season in the first inning, moving him one step closer to tying Mike Zunino’s single-season record of 28. * Kurland swatted his 16th home run of his freshman campaign in the third inning, giving him more homers in a single-season than any middle infidel in program history (Brady McConnell – 15, 2008; Josh Rivera – 15, 2023). * Heyman connect for his 11th home run of the season including his second of the 2023 SEC Tournament in the fourth. * Langford hit his 17th homer of the season with a two-run shot in the fifth inning. * Florida has struck out 595 batters in 497 innings – translating to 10.8 per nine innings, which would mark a new program record. * The Gators have 579 hits through 58 games (10.0 hits/game). * The Gators have scored in 45.2% of batted innings (213 of 471). * Florida is now 147-79-1 all-time vs. Vanderbilt including 6-8 at neutral sites. * The Gators are 34-21 in the series under O’Sullivan featuring a 6-4 mark in neutral-site battles. * Florida’s five-game winning streak against Vanderbilt was snapped as the Gators dropped to 4-1 against the Commodores in 2023. UP NEXT: The Gators return home to await the start of the NCAA Tournament. Florida is projected as one of the eight national seeds and will host a regional next weekend at Condron Family Ballpark.

Florida Shoots Two-Under to sit in Second at NCAA Championships (UAA Communications)

Florida Shoots Two-Under to sit in Second at NCAA Championships. The Gators round two of 278 (-2) topped the program's best round set yesterday and the lowest at nationals since 2007. SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Florida men's golf team shot a round two score of 278 (-2) to leap into second place at the NCAA Championships on Saturday. After setting its Grayhawk best with a 283 (+3) in round one, the Gators were one of two teams (Illinois, -7) to go under-par today. The -2 performance by UF is the best round at the NCAA Championships since the opening round in 2007. Florida tees off round three tomorrow, which will feature a top-15 cut after 54-holes, at 9:10 a.m. ET and will be paired with leader Illinois (-2) and T3 North Carolina (+4). Monday will feature the final round of stroke play as the top-8 teams advance to match play. The Gators are seeking its first-ever appearance in the match play portion, which was added in 2009. Earning PING All-Regions for the multiple time in their career earlier today, both Fred Biondi and Ricky Castillo turned in 68s (-2). The duo knocked down birdies on the par-5 11 (650 yards) to put Florida -1 on the day. The seniors teamed up again with Biondi a birdie on 16 followed by Castillo adding his third on 17. Biondi was bogey-free for the round and only has three bogeys through 36 holes in the desert. He is solo fourth at 3-under overall and is three shots off the individual lead. Tied for 8th, Castillo erased an early +1 on hole four with three birdies and 11 pars. He is -1 on the weekend. Staying consistent was John DuBois with his second straight round of 70 (E). He started the round with par-birdie-par-birdie-par in the first five holes. The 2022 SEC Individual Champion is tied for 13th. Improving a shot from yesterday, Yuxin Lin (T55) was the Gators final counting score with a 72 (+2). Florida Head Coach J.C. Deacon On the team's first two rounds at the NCAA Championships: "I think you look back historically at the national championship at Grayhawk and playing in the afternoons are really difficult, and for some reason this team loves difficult circumstances. They don't back down. They don't flinch, and today was certainly no exception to that. To shoot under-par, to have Ricky (Castillo) and Fred (Biondi) to shoot 68 (-2) in those conditions is great, mature, and very smart golf and I'm proud of them but only half of stroke play is done and we got to go get some rest and some hydration and get back to work." On the message to the team going into round three: "Luckily, the way they do the draw here we're going to get to play in the morning tomorrow which will make it a little softer and hopefully a little less wind. We earned the right to play in better conditions tomorrow. But we have to stay patient but I think we got a chance to go low and put up a good number tomorrow morning and distance ourselves from the pack."

Four Gators Receive PING All-Region Honors. Fred Biondi, Ricky Castillo, Quentin Debove and Yuxin Lin all were selected to the Southeast team. NORMAN, Okla. - Prior to round two of the NCAA Championships, four Florida men's golfers received PING All-Region honors from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCCA) on Saturday. Fred Biondi, Ricky Castillo, Quentin Debove and Yuxin Lin all were selected to the Southeast team. The four selections are tied for the third most in the country and second in the SEC. UF is one of eight schools with four or more honorees. Three of the four Gators collected the award for the multiple time, including Castillo earning the fourth time in his career. Lin added the nod for the third time after earning a spot on the Big West team his freshman season and Southeast last year. Biondi is tabbed to the team for the second straight season and Debove honored for the first time. In round one at the NCAA Championships on Friday, the Gators shot the program best score at Grayhawk with a 283 (+3), two shots better than its previous best set in round two last year. Florida tees off round two today at 2:30 p.m. ET.