Three Gators Named GCAA All-American Scholars





Fred Biondi, John DuBois and Quentin Debove earned the recognition.





NORMAN, Okla. - The Florida men's golf team accomplished both on the course this past season and in the classroom with three golfers - Fred Biondi, Quentin Debove, John DuBois - being named GCAA All-American Scholars.Biondi, the NCAA Individual Champion, is currently playing professionally on the Korn Ferry Tour earned the honor for the third in his career.





Returning for their 5th years, DuBois collected the accolade in back-to-back seasons and Debove for the first time.The awards also mark the third consecutive years with multiple honorees under head coach J.C Deacon.To be eligible for nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their Associate's Degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA.





In addition, they must participate in 50 percent of their team's competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I, under 78.0 in NCAA Division II, under 79.0 in NCAA Division III, under 78.0 in NAIA, and under 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.