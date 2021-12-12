This, That, & More on a Sunday - Rapid Fire Recruiting
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
This, That, & More on a Sunday:The first official visit weekend under new Head Coach Billy Napier will last a bit longer, with defensive tackle Chris McClellan and his father arriving around 1:00 P...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news