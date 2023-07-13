This, That, & More on a Thursday: July 13, 2023
Florida Wins 2022-23 Men's Capital One Cup
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - It's a Capital One Cup win for the Gators men's program!
The University of Florida baseball's runner-up finish in the College World Series elevated the Gators from 14th to the top of the final 2022-23 Men's Capital One Cup standings.
This is Florida's third men's Capital One Cup. Florida claimed the first two men's Capital One Cups in 2010-11 and 2011-12. The Gators won the 2013-14 women's Capital One Cup.
Florida and Stanford are the only programs to claim at least one men's and women's title in the Capital One Cup's 13 season history. Three wins for each UF and Stanford lead the men's Capital One Cup all-time standings.
As the men's winner, Gators Athletics receives a donation of $250,000 from Capital One for athletic scholarships.
How Florida's men's teams compiled the winning 91-point total:
* Golf - No 1 at NCAA Championships (20 points)
* Outdoor Track & Field - No. 1 at NCAA Championships (20 points)
* Baseball - No. 2 in final USA TODAY/ESPN Coaches Poll (36 pts)
* Indoor Track & Field - No. 3 at NCAA Championships (10 points)
* Swimming & Diving - No. 6 at NCAA Championships (5 points)
Florida tied for 14th in women's Capital One Cup standings. Texas won the women's Cup for the second consecutive year.
Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin Said:
"Gator Athletics is proud to earn the 2020-23 men's Capital One Cup. Such an amazing year with five men's top-10 finishes, including national titles for both golf and outdoor track & field. This is a testament to the hard work of our student-athletes, coaches and staff as they strive to represent this University at collegiate athletics highest levels.
"We would like to thank Capital One for its continued commitment to college athletics. Go Gators!" - UF Athletics Director Scott Stricklin
Men's Capital One Cup Top-5 Standings
1. Florida 91
2. Stanford 83
3. Georgia 80
4. Penn State 75.5
5. Virginia 71
Gators Tabbed Second in SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Alexis Stucky named to preseason All-SEC team
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida volleyball team earned the No. 2 ranking the SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll, as the league announced Wednesday. Florida – who earned a share of the 2022 SEC Championship – garnered two first place votes and totaled 129 points, just 13 points behind Kentucky for first place. The reigning SEC Freshman of the Year – Alexis Stucky – found herself on the Preseason All-SEC Team. The 2022 All-SEC Team and SEC All-Freshman Team selection was one of just two setters tabbed to the list. UF returns 10 players from last season’s SEC Championship team, including three starters and Florida’s starting libero: Trinity Adams, Gabrielle Essix, Alexis Stucky and Elli McKissock. The Gators welcome four freshmen and two transfers to the 2023 squad that looks to win its 26th SEC Championship this season – the most of any team in the league. Florida’s 2023 campaign will kick off at the Road 2 Tampa Bay Invitational on Aug. 25-26, where the Gators will play Penn State and South Florida.
Preseason Coaches’ Poll (first-place votes in parentheses)
Place School Points
1. Kentucky (10) 142
2. Florida (2) 129
3. Tennessee (1) 113
4. Georgia 106
5. Arkansas 101
6. LSU 96
7. Auburn 89
8. Texas A&M 63
9. Ole Miss 42
10 Mississippi State 42
11 South Carolina 39
12. Missouri 30
13. Alabama 22
Volleyball Preseason All-SEC Team Name, School Pos. Yr. Ht. Hometown
Jillian Gillen, Arkansas OH Gr. 5-7 Stilwell, Kan.
Taylor Head, Arkansas OH Sr. 5-10 Winter Garden, Fla.
Akasha Anderson, Auburn PH So. 6-3 Reston, Va.
Alexis Stucky, Florida S So. 6-2 Laramie, Wy.
Kacie Evans, Georgia OH Gr. 5-11 Wadsworth, Ohio
Sophie Fischer, Georgia MB Sr. 6-5 Fort Mill, S.C.
Eleanor Beavin, Kentucky L Jr. 5-5 Louisville, Ky.
Emma Grome, Kentucky S Jr. 5-9 Loveland, Ohio
Reagan Rutherford, Kentucky OH Sr. 6-0 Missouri City, Texas
Azhani Tealer, Kentucky MB 5th 5-10 Grand Prairie, Texas
Anita Anwusi, LSU MB Gr. 6-3 Houston, Texas
Sanaa Dotson, LSU OH Gr. 6-0 Houston, Texas
Sasha Ratliff, Ole Miss MB Sr. 6-2 Atlanta, Ga.
Morgahn Fingall, Tennessee RS Gr. 6-1 Fairfax, Va.
Logan Lednicky, Texas A&M OPP So.
6-3 Sugar Land, Texas
UConn’s Georgia Hoey Joins Gators as Transfer. The goalkeeper will play her senior season at Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida women’s lacrosse team officially announced the addition of Georgia Hoey to the program as a transfer on Wednesday.
Hoey – a rising senior goalkeeper – spent the first three seasons of her career at the University of Connecticut, where she competed in 11 games in the cage.
All of Hoey’s accomplishments prior to Florida can be found below:
Georgia Hoey | GK | 5-4 | Fairfield, Conn. | Fairfield Ludlowe | UConn
Junior Season (2023)
* Saw action in five games during the 2023 season, totaling 82:36 in the cage
* Finished the season with a .464 save percentage
* Tallied 13 saves on the year while having a 10.84 goals against average
* Recorded a career-high four saves twice during the year – once against Columbia on April 1 and then against Butler on April 22
* Also registered four groundballs and two caused turnovers during the season
Sophomore Season (2022)
* Played in six games during the 2022 campaign
* Made two saves at New Hampshire (Feb. 27)
* Stopped four shots vs. Butler (April 23)
* Made two saves at Georgetown (April 29)
Freshman Season (2021)
* Did not see game action
Prior to UConn
* Four-year letterwinner at Fairfield Ludlowe High School under head coach Kimberly Sheehan
* Served as captain senior year
* FCIAC Honorable Mention Award
* Reached 100 career saves junior year
* Played three years of club lacrosse with the Connecticut Grizzlies under head coach Lisa Lindley
* Named to Under Armour 150 in 2017
* U.S. Lacrosse Nationals – CT in 2018
* Nike 120 in 2018
* CONNY All-Star in 2015-2016
* Four-year letterwinner for soccer
* All-FCIAC Honorable Mention Award
* Served as captain for the team senior year
* Two time MVP for Girls Soccer Fairfield United Cup
* Played ice hockey for one year
* Named to Honor Roll
Hoey – along with a group of 10 newcomers who signed their NILs in the fall– will comprise Florida’s incoming class of 2023.
