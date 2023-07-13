Florida Wins 2022-23 Men's Capital One Cup





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - It's a Capital One Cup win for the Gators men's program!

The University of Florida baseball's runner-up finish in the College World Series elevated the Gators from 14th to the top of the final 2022-23 Men's Capital One Cup standings.

This is Florida's third men's Capital One Cup. Florida claimed the first two men's Capital One Cups in 2010-11 and 2011-12. The Gators won the 2013-14 women's Capital One Cup.

Florida and Stanford are the only programs to claim at least one men's and women's title in the Capital One Cup's 13 season history. Three wins for each UF and Stanford lead the men's Capital One Cup all-time standings.

As the men's winner, Gators Athletics receives a donation of $250,000 from Capital One for athletic scholarships.





How Florida's men's teams compiled the winning 91-point total:





* Golf - No 1 at NCAA Championships (20 points)

* Outdoor Track & Field - No. 1 at NCAA Championships (20 points)

* Baseball - No. 2 in final USA TODAY/ESPN Coaches Poll (36 pts)

* Indoor Track & Field - No. 3 at NCAA Championships (10 points)

* Swimming & Diving - No. 6 at NCAA Championships (5 points)





Florida tied for 14th in women's Capital One Cup standings. Texas won the women's Cup for the second consecutive year.





Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin Said:

"Gator Athletics is proud to earn the 2020-23 men's Capital One Cup. Such an amazing year with five men's top-10 finishes, including national titles for both golf and outdoor track & field. This is a testament to the hard work of our student-athletes, coaches and staff as they strive to represent this University at collegiate athletics highest levels.

"We would like to thank Capital One for its continued commitment to college athletics. Go Gators!" - UF Athletics Director Scott Stricklin

Men's Capital One Cup Top-5 Standings

1. Florida 91

2. Stanford 83

3. Georgia 80

4. Penn State 75.5

5. Virginia 71