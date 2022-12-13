This, That, & More on a Tuesday:





I wanted to give you a sneak peek behind the scenes with the football team as they prepare to head out to Las Vegas today





At 7:45 am, team breakfast followed by 8:15 am staff meeting/players in recovery during this time. 9:30 am is offensive/defensive meetings. They have thirty minutes to shower and get dressed for the flight. 11:00 am screenings begin, 11:45 am buses depart for the airport, and flight takes off at 12:45 pm for Las Vegas. The plane arrives in Vegas at 2:10 local time. 2:45 depart for Mandalay Bay, arriving around 3:00 pm. Two hours to get situated, followed by team dinner at 5:00 pm/5:45. Mandatory Team meeting/Bowl rules/Expectations, and then off to the gift suite at 6:00 pm.





I will talk about Wednesday tomorrow morning.





Florida vs. Ohio Game Victorinox Tampa Tip-Off Amalie Arena | Tampa, Fla. Dec. 14, 2022 | 7 p.m.





TV ESPN2 | ESPN App PxP: Kevin Fitzgerald | Analyst: Mark Wise





Radio Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD | SiriusXM 84 & SXM App 84 Streaming on FloridaGators.com & The Varsity Network App PxP: Sean Kelley | Analyst: Lee Humphrey





* Florida and Ohio square off in a neutral-site showdown as the Gators visit Amalie Arena for the second time this calendar year after competing in the 2022 SEC Tournament at the site. UF last played a regular season contest at Amalie Arena on Nov. 21, 2016, when the O'Connell Center was under renovation. The Gators topped Belmont in that contest, 78-61.

* Alex Fudge has averaged a team-leading 13.3 points and 7.7 rebounds over the Gators' past three games, shooting .500 from the field, 2-for-4 from 3-point range, and .923 from the free throw line (12-for-13).

* Florida posted a pair of wins vs. in-state foes (FAMU, Stetson) that saw five Gators score in double figures in both games, led by Trey Bonham's 23 points vs. Florida A&M and Will Richard's 14 against Stetson.

* Will Richard has provided efficient scoring from the wing, tallying at least 13 points in seven of his nine appearances while shooting .587 from the field, .567 from 3-point range and .947 from the free throw line.

* Alex Fudge posted his first career double-double vs. Florida A&M, tallying 16 points and 10 rebounds. All 16 points and nine of his rebounds came in the second half.

* Riley Kugel made his first career start vs. Florida A&M, marking six straight seasons and 15 of the last 16 in which a freshman started at least one game for UF (every season since 2007-08 except 2016-17). Kugel co-led the Gators with 13 points vs. UConn.

* Colin Castleton's double-double vs. Xavier (11 points, 10 rebounds) marked his 15th as a Gator, tying him with Joakim Noah and Chandler Parsons for fifth-most by a Gator since the 1996-97 season.

* UF's 19-point rally at Florida State marked the fourth-largest in team history and the largest on the road since a 22-point comeback at South Carolina on Feb. 24, 1993. Castleton scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half.

* Colin Castleton opened the season on fire and posted back-to-back 30-point outings, notching a career-best 33 vs. Kennesaw State and 30 vs. FAU. An individual has recorded back-to-back 30-point games nine times in UF history and Castleton is the seventh different player to accomplish the feat (see page 6 for full list).

* Castleton became the first Gator with a 30-point double-double since Joakim Noah (37/11 vs. Georgia, 3/1/06) and the only SEC player since the 1996-97 season with 30 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots in a game, a stat line he accomplished vs. FAU.

* Kowacie Reeves stepped up with a pair of late 3-pointers in the win vs. Kennesaw State. Reeves had his strongest showing of the season with 19 points vs. Florida A&M, which included three 3-pointers and three authoritative dunks.

* Grad point guard Kyle Lofton (Saint Bonaventure), a three-time All-A-10 player who scored 1,613 points in four seasons with the Bonnies, came to Florida via the transfer portal. UF also brings in a trio of transfers who all have three years of eligibility remaining: junior Trey Bonham (VMI), sophomore Alex Fudge (LSU) and sophomore Will Richard (Belmont).

* Golden compiled a 57-36 record over three seasons at San Francisco and led the Dons to their first NCAA Tournament bid since 1998 and their first at-large selection since 1982.



