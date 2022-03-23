Thomas SEC Gymnast of the Year

Florida’s Trinity Thomas is SEC Gymnast of the Year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida senior Trinity Thomas picks up her second Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Year honor, the league announced today. A vote of the league coaches determines the SEC award winners.

2022 SEC Gymnastics Awards

Gymnast of the Year: Trinity Thomas, Florida Co-Specialist of the Year: Derrian Gobourne, Auburn

Sienna Schreiber Missouri

Freshman of the Year: Sunisa Lee, Auburn

Scholar-Athletes of the Year: Bailey Lovett, Arkansas

Coach of the Year: Shannon Welker, Missouri Gators on All-SEC Teams All-SEC Team

SEC All-Freshman Team Alyssa Baumann Leanne Wong Nya Reed





Megan Skaggs

Trinity Thomas Leanne Wong Thomas is the first Gator to repeat as SEC Gymnast of the Year as she also earned the 2020 honor. She is among five Gators ever to be named SEC Gymnast of the Year.





Thomas in 2022:

* SEC Championships’ winning all-around total is second-highest (39.825) in meet’s 41-year history. Posted 2022 No. 1 (39.85) and No. 2 (39.825) all-around totals

* Leads Florida with 25 event titles in 2022. Gators Career Event Wins leader (99).

* Completed ‘Gym Slam’ in 2022 (10.0 for each apparatus during collegiate career). Third Gator among the 12 in NCAA history with a Gym Slam.

* Nation’s leader with six 10.0s in 2022 (3 floor, 2 vault, 1 beam) All-SEC Gators: Five Gators earned All-SEC honors in SEC Championship meet competition.

All-SEC Criteria: Top two event scores (including ties) in each session of the SEC Championships made up the All-SEC team. The freshmen with the top event score (including ties) in each SEC Championships’ session filled out the SEC All-Freshman team.

Alyssa Baumann – Graduate * Shared second on balance beam with a season-best 9.95 * Fourth All-SEC honor * First (2018, 2019, 2021) or second (2022) in every SEC Championships beam standings of Gator career

Nya Reed – Senior * Shared second with a 9.95 on vault * Seventh vault mark of 9.9 or better in 2022 standings * First All-SEC honor Megan Skaggs – Graduate * Qualified for 2022 All-SEC honors by tying for second in three events at SEC Championship meet – all-around (39.65), uneven bars (9.95) and balance beam (9.95) * Marks of 9.95 for both bars and beam equals collegiate bests * Earned All-SEC honors in the last three SEC Championship meets – 2019, 2021 and 2022

Trinity Thomas – Senior * Qualified for 2022 All-SEC honors by winning three event outright – all-around (39.825), vault (9.975) and floor exercise (9.975) and tying for second on uneven bars (9.95) * Joins Gator Great Melissa Miller (1988) as only Gators with three SEC individual titles in a single SEC meet * Third All-SEC honor (2019, 2020, 2022) Leanne Wong – Freshman * Qualified for 2022 All-SEC honors by winning balance beam with a collegiate-best 9.975 and by sharing second in the all-around (39.65) * Third Gator freshman to win beam in the last four SEC Championship meets (Alyssa Baumann, 2018 and Ellie Lazzari, 2021) * Also earned spot on SEC All-Freshman team. Top freshman in SEC Championship meet all-around. All-SEC Team

