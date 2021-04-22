GatorsTerritory - Three Auburn Tigers to watch against the Gators

The Florida Gators will stay on the road after knocking off the Jacksonville Dolphins 8-7 in their midweek game last Tuesday. Florida is currently riding a six-game winning streak since their series finale win over the Tennessee Volunteers. The Gators will head to the state of Alabama to take on the Auburn Tigers in a three-game weekend series. The Auburn Tigers currently have a 15-18 record but have really struggled in conference play. Auburn has a 2-13 SEC record with one win against the Alabama Crimson Tide and Arkansas Razorbacks. While Auburn hasn’t had the season they were hoping for, their offense is one of the best in the country. Auburn’s team batting average is .288 which ranks 43rd in the country and third in the SEC. Here are three Auburn Tigers to watch against the Gators.



SS Ryan Bliss

Shortstop Ryan Bliss is Auburn’s leading hitter and has been one of their most productive hitters since he arrived on campus. Bliss is one of the top draft prospects in the SEC and having a great season to raise his draft stock. During the 2021 season, Bliss is slashing .351/.418/.573 with 46 hits, five doubles, eight home runs, 21 RBIs, four stolen bases, and a .991 OPS. Bliss also leads the Tigers in on-base percentage with a .418. Bliss is also the leadoff hitter in Auburn’s lineup so the Gators will see plenty of him this upcoming weekend. He’s a very good contact hitter that doesn’t strike out a lot and has added some power to his swing.



RHP Cody Greenhill

Senior right-handed pitcher Cody Greenhill is the Friday night arm for the Tigers. Greenhill used to be Auburn’s closer before becoming a starter this season and has been a huge success. During the 2021 season, Greenhill has made nine appearances including eight starts. Greenhill has a 3-0 record with a 2.45 ERA. 0.95 WHIP, 2.3 BB/9 and a .197 opponent batting average. The scouting report on Greenhill is that Greenhill has a power fastball that sits 94-96 mph and tops out at 97. He also throws a changeup but Greenhill mostly uses his fastball and he’s still learning how to mix his pitches as a starter instead of as a relief pitcher.



1B Tyler Miller