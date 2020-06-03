The 2020 MLB Draft is finally less than a week away. This year’s draft will be very different compared to drafts before. There will only be five rounds with a total of 160 picks. In last year’s draft, there was 1,216 picks in 40 rounds.

With the shortened draft, MLB front offices and scouts are cracking down and trying to find the best talent they can afford to pay. Teams will have an idea of which players they will be able to sign and stay within their slot budget.

This also means that more of the top high school players in the country will be attending college instead of signing professionally. This could greatly benefit the Florida Gators as they have the fourth-ranked recruiting class in the country. Here are three bold predictions for the Gators in the 2020 MLB Draft.

1. INF Coby Mayo honors his commitment

Perfect Game and Under Armour All-American third baseman Coby Mayo is one of the top-ranked high school players in the country. On Perfect Game, Mayo is the 19th-ranked prospect and third-ranked third baseman in the country.

Mayo is also considered to be one of the top prospects available in the upcoming MLB Draft. Mayo’s combination of raw power and arm strength makes him an intriguing prospect to every Major League scout.

However, Mayo doesn’t come without question marks. Some scouts question if he can stay at third base or if he would have to move to left field or first base. Mayo could also be a tough signing since he will likely be asking for over-slot value money. If that’s the case, I could see some teams pass on him and try again in three years.

2. OF Austin Langworthy signs as an UDFA

With the draft shorten to five rounds, the MLB has allowed teams to sign an unlimited amount of undrafted free agents. The maximum signing bonus to an undrafted free agent is $20,000.

That’s not a lot of money but some seniors might take it in order to start their professional career. Austin Langworthy has been a four-year starter at Florida and it may be time for him to get started on his professional career.

Langworthy will be 23 years old in a few months and scouts start to lose some interest the older a player gets because it means they’ll have to speed through the minor leagues system. If Langworthy doesn’t sign, I expect Kevin O’Sullivan to welcome Austin Langworthy back for one more season.

3. RHP Tommy Mace gets drafted early second round

Gators junior RHP Tommy Mace had a terrific start to the 2020 season. In his four starts, Mace had a 3-0 record with a 1.67 ERA and struck out 26 batters. Mace’s best start of the season came against the #1 Miami Hurricanes.

Mace went toe-for-toe with Miami’s starter Brian Van Belle in one of the best pitcher duels of the 2020 season. Mace threw seven innings allowing two hits, one run, two walks and fanned eight batters in the 2-1 series opener win.

That series was flooded with scouts that left that game very impressed with the Gators' Friday night pitcher. If there was a full season, Mace might have even snuck his way into the first round. I expect a team to realize his potential and take him early in the draft as he might not be available by the third round.

The 2020 MLB Draft begins on June 10 and ends June 11. June 10 will only be the first round as that starts at 7 p.m. EST on the MLB Network and ESPN. The 2nd through 5th round will be on June 11 and starts at 5 p.m. EST on the MLB Network and ESPN2.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.

