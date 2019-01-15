Could Dan Mullen and the Gators secure a top five class to close out the 2019 cycle? After dissecting the final Rivals100 rankings on Tuesday, it's certainly possible with six names to note, including a trio of Florida commits. Five-star cornerback Chris Steele has been tagged as a five-star prospect for a number of months and that didn't change, checking in at No. 19 overall, but two additional commits have also secured spots in the Rivals100 following a stellar week in San Antonio.

Tyron Hopper, a four-star outside linebacker who is already enrolled in Gainesville, is now a top 50 player overall after climbing over 50 spots to No. 46. Hopper is fluid and does a good job of operating in space and assisting in coverage, but man, the long-term potential is there. His frame should have no problem packing on 20-30 pounds while maintaining much of his athleticism. There was a learning curve at the beginning of the week since he was learning a new defense, but everything started to come naturally by the second practice. During the game, he was also a lightning bolt on kickoff and was in the mix for multiple tackles. He has impressive straightline speed and could definitely see time as a freshman. I'm excited to see what this kid looks like by the time summer rolls around. He dropped some interceptions in the game and can work on his hands and concentration, but broke on the ball fairly well and put himself in position to create multiple turnovers. Hopper recorded a handful of interceptions as a senior, so his hands aren't a weakness.

Another commit who took full advantage of the bright lights in San Antonio was Mohamoud Diabate, who made the biggest splash of all. The Auburn native climbed over 150 spots and is now labeled as the nation's 94th-ranked player overall on Rivals. Diabate was tagged with four stars well before his commitment to the Gators, but was also ranked outside of the Rivals250. Diabate was one of the more competitive kids during the week of the All-American Bowl. If the front of the line was open, you would see him jumping in there for additional reps. I was impressed with Diabate's consistency throughout the week. Diabate is a gamer, and like Hopper, should really fill out well under Nick Savage. He has an explosive first step and does a nice job of dipping his shoulder and turning the corner. With his work ethic and potential to pack on weight, Diabate has a chance to become a big-time player in Gainesville. I was always high on the kid, but his showing in San Antonio certainly catapulted him into the national conversation. I would say he's about 6-3.5, 6-4, but there is definitely a lot more room to add mass. Diabate is at his best when firing off the edge and wreaking havoc, and that is what the Gators are asking of him.

Three prospects who could catapult Florida's class to new heights:

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Gators are armed with the nation's 10th-ranked recruiting class, but that number could rise or fall with several changes expected in the Rivals250. You have to factor in the three-star prospects and kids sitting just outside of the Rivals250 as well, so there will be some fluctuation during the home stretch. Either way, Dan Mullen and the Gators are making some serious noise on the recruiting trail right now, but the fun could just be getting started. Mark-Antony Richards, Charles Moore and Kaiir Elam officially visited UF this past weekend, and now all three are ranked inside the Rivals100.

Moore, a former Mississippi State, tagged Florida as his leader just shortly after wrapping up his multi-day stay at the Swamp. Auburn, LSU, Tennessee and Florida State are some additional schools in the mix, but the Gators are sitting in a great spot right now. This is one to certainly keep an eye on. Moore was arguably the top defensive lineman during Under Armour week and would fit nicely in Todd Grantham's scheme. He is versatile enough to play multiple spots along the defensive front, but this is a kid Nick Savage would do wonders with as well. There is some long-term potential with Moore, who is ranked as the No. 79 player overall.

What else is there to say about Kaiir Elam? The Gators legacy has been a top target from the jump, but Georgia is expected to get him on campus this weekend in hopes of making a splash. Oregon, Colorado and Ohio State are some additional schools hoping to get him on campus right before National Signing Day, but Elam's recruitment will likely come down to the Gators and Georgia. Florida is sitting in a good spot right now, but time will tell. It would be significant if Elam didn't end up in Athens this weekend. Elam checks in as the nation's 63rd-ranked player overall.