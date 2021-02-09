GatorsTerritory - Three Florida Signees Voted as High School All-Americans

College baseball is right around the corner as the Gators will open their 2021 season against the Miami Hurricanes at Florida Ballpark. However, the high school baseball season is expected to start in most places around the country as well.

With the season just days and weeks away for high schools, Baseball America released its list of 2021 High School Preseason All-Americans. As for the Gators, they have three of their top signees from the 2021 class represented on the lists.

Right-handed pitchers Andrew Painter and Chase Petty were both picked as Preseason First Team All-Americans. They were also the first pitchers selected to the First Team All-American list. Calvary Christian's Painter was also the only unanimous first team selection. The closest to Painter was IMG Academy OF and Mississippi State signee, James Wood.

“It’s definitely an honor to be a unanimous First Team All-American out of all those players,” Painter told GatorsTerritory. “It’s nice to see what others see in me as a baseball player.”

The only position player signed to Florida that made one of Baseball America’s All-American lists is Jay Allen. The Trinity Catholic outfielder was one of three outfielders selected to the Third Team All-American list.

“It feels great to be recognized as one of the best high school players, but I’m aiming for that first team,” Allen said. “As thankful and appreciative as I am, I still haven’t proven myself enough and will strive to do that this season.”

All three of the Florida signees that were listed as All-Americans also played in the Perfect Game All-American Classic.

