In a press release, the Florida Gators have announced that three former football players have been named to the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot.

Former Gators offensive lineman Lomas Brown (1981-84), defensive end Kevin Carter (1991-94), and defensive tackle Brad Culpepper (1988-91), made the cut on the 2020 ballot.

This is Brown's fifth appearance on the CFB Hall of Fame Ballot, whereas Carter and Culpepper are making their first appearance.

Brown was a two-time All-SEC performer and and a First-Team All-American in 1984. He was inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame as a "Gator Great" in 1995. Following his career at Florida, Brown went on to play 18 professional seasons and made numerous All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams.

Carter recorded 21.5 sacks and 42.5 tackles for loss during his time with the Gators, earning First-Team All American and All-SEC honors in 1994. Carter is also in the UF Athletic Hall of Fame, getting inducted as a "Gator Great" in 2004. He was placed on the All-Century Gators team in 2000, as well as the 100th Anniversary team in 2006. He went on to play for four NFL teams, and was honored by numerous Pro Bowl and All-Pro awards.

Culpepper, like Carter and Brown, received First Team All-American and All-SEC honors at UF, his coming in 1991. He made the SEC Academic Honor Roll in four years straight, earning the Draddy Trophy in 1991 as the nation's most outsnatding student-athlete. Culpepper was inducted as a "Gator Great" in 2001, and went on to play nine seasons in the NFL, for three different teams.

These three players will look to join the 11 Gator Greats in the College Football Hall of Fame. Voting will be done 12,000 qualified voters, and those who will be named to the Hall of Fame will be announced during festivities prior to the 2020 National Championship, in New Orleans.