Three freshmen that can make an impact in 2021

The Florida Gators are just days away from reporting to fall camp to begin preparation for the 2021 football season. The Gators are coming off of their third consecutive New Year's Six Bowl game and are looking to win the East and get back to Atlanta for a second straight season. However, Florida has a lot of production to replace, namely on the offensive side of the ball. Florida loses its Heisman finalist quarterback and his three top pass catchers that combined to catch 47% of the Gators' receptions and 67% of their touchdown passes from a year ago. The task for Dan Mullen and his staff this offseason is to adapt. The 2021 version of the Florida Gators will look vastly different than the 2020 version and there will be a lot of opportunities for young players to earn playing time. The Gators played 20 freshmen and redshirt freshmen last year, so with camp just days away we look at five freshmen and redshirt freshmen who could make an impact this season.

Anthony Richardson

There's no quarterback controversy in Gainesville. Emory Jones will be the starting quarterback. He's waited his turn behind a number of older quarterbacks and he will be given the opportunity to lead the team in 2021. That doesn't mean Richardson will be resigned to clipboard duty in his second season. The Gainesville native got limited playing time in his first year but ended on a high note with a touchdown pass in the Cotton Bowl. Richardson is a different kind of runner than Jones, one that could be used in short-yardage situations. "Emory Jones at quarterback. If you look at his stat line, it's not like, 'OK, here's a guy who's never played.' He has a bunch of touchdown passes and touchdown runs. He's played in big games," Mullen said at SEC Media Days. "Even Anthony at the quarterback position and competing for a spot has a touchdown pass in the bowl game. So I think you have experience there." It's Jones' team but Richardson should get his fair share of looks early on and will have his own opportunities to make an impact.

Demarckus Bowman

Demarckus Bowman picking Clemson out of high school stung more than any other Gator target from his signing class but fate would bring Bowman back to Florida in less than a year. Bowman earned legendary status at Lakeland High School accounting for more than 5,000 career yards, 11.2 yards per carry, and 71 total touchdowns for the Dreadnaughts. Bowman has great vision, elite speed, and is a homerun threat whenever he has the ball. The issue here is the room that Bowman is in. Florida has five capable running backs and two seniors in Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis. Add Nay'Quan Wright and Lorenzo Lingard and the running back room is crowded. Bowman didn't get a lot of opportunities in his short time at Clemson but the talent and skill level are special. It would be a detriment to the offense if the Gators can't find a way to get him involved right away.

Jason Marshall