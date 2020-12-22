GatorsTerritory - Three Gators named first team All-SEC

The Florida Gators had four players named to the All-SEC teams on Tuesday headlined by Kadarius Toney.

Toney was named first-team all-purpose and first-team returner, as well as second-team receiver. Kyle Pitts was named the first-team tight end. Kaiir Elam rounded out the Gators’ on the first team at defensive back.

Kyle Trask was named the second-team quarterback behind Alabama’s Mac Jones.

Toney recorded 70 receptions, 10 touchdown receptions, and 984 receiving yards which places him within 16 yards of the 12th 1,000-yard receiving season in school history and first since Taylor Jacobs logged 1,088 in 2002. has added 161 rushing yards on 19 carries with one score. With 18 kick and punt returns, he has recorded 294 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 22.1 yards per kick return and 12.6 yards per punt return. He’s the first Gator since Demarcus Robinson with four 100-yard receiving games in a season

Kyle Pitts’ 12 touchdowns are second-most in SEC history by a tight end. His 770 yards this year tie Kirk Kirkpatrick (1990) for second on Florida's single-season record list for receiving yards by a tight end.

Elam collected 39 tackles this season, two interceptions, and 11 pass breakups.

Despite leading the nation in touchdowns (46), passing touchdowns (43), passing yards (4,125), and passing yards per game (375), Trask was named second-team quarterback behind Alabama’s Mac Jones.

Trask is one of 29 FBS quarterbacks since 1996 to log five 400-yard passing games in a season and is the only SEC quarterback to accomplish the feat within that span.

The All-SEC teams are voted on by the league's head coaches. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own student-athletes.