 GatorsTerritory - Three Gators named first team All-SEC
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-22 10:29:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Three Gators named first team All-SEC

Photo courtesy of UF Communications
Photo courtesy of UF Communications (UF Communications)
Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
Staff
@delatorre

The Florida Gators had four players named to the All-SEC teams on Tuesday headlined by Kadarius Toney.

Toney was named first-team all-purpose and first-team returner, as well as second-team receiver. Kyle Pitts was named the first-team tight end. Kaiir Elam rounded out the Gators’ on the first team at defensive back.

Kyle Trask was named the second-team quarterback behind Alabama’s Mac Jones.

Toney recorded 70 receptions, 10 touchdown receptions, and 984 receiving yards which places him within 16 yards of the 12th 1,000-yard receiving season in school history and first since Taylor Jacobs logged 1,088 in 2002. has added 161 rushing yards on 19 carries with one score. With 18 kick and punt returns, he has recorded 294 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 22.1 yards per kick return and 12.6 yards per punt return. He’s the first Gator since Demarcus Robinson with four 100-yard receiving games in a season

Kyle Pitts’ 12 touchdowns are second-most in SEC history by a tight end. His 770 yards this year tie Kirk Kirkpatrick (1990) for second on Florida's single-season record list for receiving yards by a tight end.

Elam collected 39 tackles this season, two interceptions, and 11 pass breakups.

Despite leading the nation in touchdowns (46), passing touchdowns (43), passing yards (4,125), and passing yards per game (375), Trask was named second-team quarterback behind Alabama’s Mac Jones.

Trask is one of 29 FBS quarterbacks since 1996 to log five 400-yard passing games in a season and is the only SEC quarterback to accomplish the feat within that span.

The All-SEC teams are voted on by the league's head coaches. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own student-athletes.

2020 SEC Football Awards

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

DeVonta Smith, Alabama

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jake Camarda, Georgia

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Connor Bazelak, Missouri*

Tank Bigsby, Auburn*

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Mac Jones, Alabama

JACOBS BLOCKING TROPHY

Landon Dickerson, Alabama*

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama*

COACH OF THE YEAR

Nick Saban, Alabama

2020 All-SEC Coaches' Team

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

TE

Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Landon Young, Kentucky

Ben Cleveland, Georgia

Trey Smith, Tennessee*

Deonte Brown, Alabama*

C

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR

DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

QB

Mac Jones, Alabama

RB

Najee Harris, Alabama

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

AP

Kadarius Toney, Florida

DEFENSE

DL

Christian Barmore, Alabama

Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M

LB

Nick Bolton, Missouri

Dylan Moses, Alabama

Grant Morgan, Arkansas

DB

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Kaiir Elam, Florida

Richard LeCounte, Georgia

Derek Stingley, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Cade York, LSU

P

Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS

Kadarius Toney, Florida

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

TE

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Dan Moore Jr., Texas A&M

Carson Green, Texas A&M

C

Drake Jackson, Kentucky

WR

Kadarius Toney, Florida

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

QB

Kyle Trask, Florida

RB

Kevin Harris, South Carolina

Larry Rountree, Missouri

AP

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

DL

Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

Ali Gaye, LSU

LB

Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

Bumper Pool, Arkansas

Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB

Eric Stokes, Georgia

Malachi Moore, Alabama

Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Anders Carlson, Auburn

P

Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

RS

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

FRESHMAN ALL-SEC

OFFENSE

TE

Arik Gilbert, LSU*

Hudson Henry, Arkansas*

OL

Warren McClendon, Georgia

Javion Cohen, Alabama

Brady Latham, Arkansas

Charles Cross, Mississippi State

WR

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Jaden Walley, Mississippi State

QB

Connor Bazelak, Missouri

RB

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Kendall Milton, Georgia

AP

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

DEFENSE

DL

Colby Wooden, Auburn

Jalen Carter, Georgia

BJ Ojulari, LSU

McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

J.J. Weaver, Kentucky

Mohamed Kaba, South Carolina

DB

Malachi Moore, Alabama

Eli Ricks, LSU

Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P

Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

RS

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

(* - Ties )

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}