GatorsTerritory - Three Gators named first team All-SEC

Three Gators named first team All-SEC
The Florida Gators had four players named to the All-SEC teams on Tuesday headlined by Kadarius Toney.
Toney was named first-team all-purpose and first-team returner, as well as second-team receiver. Kyle Pitts was named the first-team tight end. Kaiir Elam rounded out the Gators’ on the first team at defensive back.
Kyle Trask was named the second-team quarterback behind Alabama’s Mac Jones.
Toney recorded 70 receptions, 10 touchdown receptions, and 984 receiving yards which places him within 16 yards of the 12th 1,000-yard receiving season in school history and first since Taylor Jacobs logged 1,088 in 2002. has added 161 rushing yards on 19 carries with one score. With 18 kick and punt returns, he has recorded 294 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 22.1 yards per kick return and 12.6 yards per punt return. He’s the first Gator since Demarcus Robinson with four 100-yard receiving games in a season
Kyle Pitts’ 12 touchdowns are second-most in SEC history by a tight end. His 770 yards this year tie Kirk Kirkpatrick (1990) for second on Florida's single-season record list for receiving yards by a tight end.
Elam collected 39 tackles this season, two interceptions, and 11 pass breakups.
Despite leading the nation in touchdowns (46), passing touchdowns (43), passing yards (4,125), and passing yards per game (375), Trask was named second-team quarterback behind Alabama’s Mac Jones.
Trask is one of 29 FBS quarterbacks since 1996 to log five 400-yard passing games in a season and is the only SEC quarterback to accomplish the feat within that span.
The All-SEC teams are voted on by the league's head coaches. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own student-athletes.
2020 SEC Football Awards
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
DeVonta Smith, Alabama
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jake Camarda, Georgia
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Connor Bazelak, Missouri*
Tank Bigsby, Auburn*
SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Mac Jones, Alabama
JACOBS BLOCKING TROPHY
Landon Dickerson, Alabama*
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama*
COACH OF THE YEAR
Nick Saban, Alabama
2020 All-SEC Coaches' Team
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
TE
Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
Landon Young, Kentucky
Ben Cleveland, Georgia
Trey Smith, Tennessee*
Deonte Brown, Alabama*
C
Landon Dickerson, Alabama
WR
DeVonta Smith, Alabama
Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
QB
Mac Jones, Alabama
RB
Najee Harris, Alabama
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
AP
Kadarius Toney, Florida
DEFENSE
DL
Christian Barmore, Alabama
Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M
LB
Nick Bolton, Missouri
Dylan Moses, Alabama
Grant Morgan, Arkansas
DB
Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
Kaiir Elam, Florida
Richard LeCounte, Georgia
Derek Stingley, LSU
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Cade York, LSU
P
Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS
Kadarius Toney, Florida
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
TE
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL
Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Dan Moore Jr., Texas A&M
Carson Green, Texas A&M
C
Drake Jackson, Kentucky
WR
Kadarius Toney, Florida
Treylon Burks, Arkansas
QB
Kyle Trask, Florida
RB
Kevin Harris, South Carolina
Larry Rountree, Missouri
AP
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
DL
Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
Jordan Davis, Georgia
Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt
Ali Gaye, LSU
LB
Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
Bumper Pool, Arkansas
Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB
Eric Stokes, Georgia
Malachi Moore, Alabama
Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Anders Carlson, Auburn
P
Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
RS
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
FRESHMAN ALL-SEC
OFFENSE
TE
Arik Gilbert, LSU*
Hudson Henry, Arkansas*
OL
Warren McClendon, Georgia
Javion Cohen, Alabama
Brady Latham, Arkansas
Charles Cross, Mississippi State
WR
Kayshon Boutte, LSU
Jaden Walley, Mississippi State
QB
Connor Bazelak, Missouri
RB
Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Kendall Milton, Georgia
AP
Tank Bigsby, Auburn
DEFENSE
DL
Colby Wooden, Auburn
Jalen Carter, Georgia
BJ Ojulari, LSU
McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
LB
Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
J.J. Weaver, Kentucky
Mohamed Kaba, South Carolina
DB
Malachi Moore, Alabama
Eli Ricks, LSU
Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P
Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
RS
Kayshon Boutte, LSU
(* - Ties )